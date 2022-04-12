Firestop Cable Transit System Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2029

Firestop Cable Transit System: Market Outlook
Firestop cable transit system is a mechanical pipe and cable sealing system used to protect or seal off cables from fire, water, smoke and blast pressures at the entry/through points in building walls and floors. Firestop cable transit systems protect the building or equipment infrastructure by preventing the spread of possible fire and gas leaks.
These systems usually contain modules, seals/plug seals enclosed in a structural frame or sleeve along with few other accessories like wedge puller, anchor plates, wedge compression kits and module squeezers. Hazardous environments and operations that are prone to fire accidents have high demand for firestop cable transit systems. Hence, applications like oil & gas, chemical plants, refineries, offshore platforms, wind farms, solar farms and marine widely use firestop cable transit systems.
Measures for preserving human life and the need to avoid accidents at workplace are the biggest factors impacting the firestop cable transit system market.
Firestop Cable Transit System: Market Dynamics
Firestop cable transit system are complex yet simple solutions to provide protection from hazardous accidents in industrial operations. Oil & gas, petrochemicals and power generation industries are some of the highly accident prone industries given the nature of operations involved. Given the unpredictability nature of operations in these industries, there is a great need for installing measures to avoid incidents that can cause collateral damage and harm to human life.
This is expected to be one of the main drivers impacting the growth firestop cable transit system market. Casted mounted firestop cable transit systems have been a prominent trend among commercial buildings, which integrate the complete system into walls and floors, while welded and bolted are more preferred in industrial operations.
Complex installation procedures, high entry barrier and limited aftermarket for accessories are some of the concerns plaguing the firestop cable transit system market. However, given the irreplaceable nature of the products, the firestop cable transit system market is expected to flourish in the coming years.
Firestop Cable Transit System: Market Segmentation
|basis of components
|
|basis of mounting type
|
|basis of installation structure
|
|basis of application
|
Latin America and MEA are expected to create mediocre demand for firestop cable transit system, but are expected to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years.
Firestop Cable Transit System Market: Market Participants
Some of the key market participants identified in the Firestop cable transit system market across the globe are:
- Roxtec
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Oglaend System Group (HIlti)
- DELSEAL
- Specified Technologies Inc
- ZAPP-ZIMMERMANN GmbH
- Specialty Firestop Systems
- HoldRite
- 3M
- Filoform
