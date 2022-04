Table Saw Market: Introduction

A saw powered by an electric motor, mounted on a table consisting of a circular saw blade usually used to cut wood is known as table saw or bench-saw. The cutting edge protrudes outside of the table providing support to the material being cut. Table saw provides speed which ranges from 3000-5000 RPM depending upon the saw, accurate and easy cuts which take much less time and versatility as they perform a variety of jobs.

Table saws are available in various types which are either portable or stationary, offering a wide range of cuts. Depending upon the material type whether it is lightweight of hard, different table saws can be used. Tables saws are used for industrial works as well as for practicing art or making household wooden items.

Compared to circular saw, a table saw allows the user to rip wood (longitudinal cut), cross-cut, miter (cross cutting at an angle) and bevel-producing edges that aren’t 90 degrees. Dado blade also allows to cut grooves and rabbet. Earlier table saw blades used to be fixed which disallowed angle and depth adjustment. Now it can be adjusted depending upon the requirement of the cut.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30433

Table Saw Market: Dynamics

Table saws have gain popularity among different craftsmen and hobbyists. Certain benefits such as accuracy of cuts, availability of adjustable rails on either sides and adjustability of blade for depth and angle provide advantage over other saws. Growth in the wood industry and rise in the do-it-yourself (DIY) segment across the globe are driving the table saw market.

Primary drawback of a power tool is the complex nature. Drive mechanisms, power connections

and components are subjected to wear out and fail over time, hence require regular maintenance such oiling, sharpening and repairs. These factors leads to increased cost of power tool ownership.

With the addition of digital fences, scoring blades and sliding tables the table saws are setting new trend in the market. Innovations such as braking technologies and riving knives are making work environment safer. Different machine sizes are being made available to ensure efficiency of work in small-medium scale wood shops and hobbyists.

Table Saw Market: Segmentation

By type

Portable Table Saws

Bench top saws

Compact table saws

Jobsite saws

Stationary Table Saws

Contractor saws

Hybrid saws

Cabinet saws

By operation

Bevel Cut

Rip Cut

Cross Cut

Miter Cut

Rabbet Cut

Dado Cut

By end-use industry

Industrial

Household

By distribution channel

Online

Offline

Table Saw Market: Regional Outlook

China is one of the prominent countries in the production of wooden furniture in the Asia Pacific region which is the major driver of the table saw market. Japan has a noteworthy furniture industry and hence expected to have good partake in the table saw market. United States contributes a heavy share to the growth in the table saw market owing to the rise in single person household which creates demand from the end use segment.

North America is expected to have a large share in the table saw market followed by Western Europe. Rise in the number of craftsmen who prefer table saw for pursuing hobbies is expected to drive the table saw market. Latin America is expected to have a moderate growth rate in the forecast years. Middle East and Africa are expected to have healthy share in the table saw market.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/30433

Table Saw Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Table Saw market are:

Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC.

Felder Group

JET Tools

Zhejiang Pere Tools Co. Ltd.

General International Power Products.

Powermatic Tools

Rexon Industrial Corp.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

SawStop

Scheppach

SCM Group

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/30433

About us:

Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com