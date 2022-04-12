Press Brake Machine Market: Introduction

Press brake machine is a pressing tool for bending plate and sheet material, generally sheet metal. Sides of a press brake machines are formed by two C-shaped frames linked to bottom table and moveable upper beam. The bottom tool rests on table however top tool is attached to upper beam of press break.

The work piece is clamped between matching punch and die to form a present bend. The characterization of capacity of a press brake machine is based on parameters like working length, work height, amplitude, stroke, tonnage, and distance between side housings or frame uprights.

Numerous industries including automotive, transport, aviation, general machinery, and construction have wide range of applications for press brakes. Major factor for driving the growth of the global Press Brake Machine Market, is the swelling demand for fabricated metal products.

Press Brake Machine Market: Dynamics

Fabricated metals are required in transport machinery, building machinery, stamped metal products, cutlery & utensils, automotive industry and other metal based hardware. Moreover the increasing demand for fabricated metals development and transportation machinery industries is expected to surge the demand for fabricated metal products, directly impacting on the demand for press brakes and hence projected to drive the growth in global Press Brake Machine Market.

The conventional press brake machines have less convenience, and high domain expertise as well as operational skill is essential to operate these machines, leading to increased operating cost of press brakes. This is the factor expected to hamper the growth in the global Press Brake Machine Market.

The development of new and innovative press brake machines with user friendly interfaces have considerable improvement in operational efficiency and ease of use for these machines. Recent improvements are in the control and the device called as ‘back gauge’.

Back gauge is a device used for accurately positioning a piece of metal to put the bend in correct place. Moreover the back gauge can be programmed to move between the bends for repeated operations. These are anticipated to have substantial impact on global Press Brake Machine Market in the forecast period.

Recently one of the key manufacturers have launched a new high speed hydraulic press brake machines along with fibre laser and portable electric press brake machines.

Press Brake Machine Market: Segmentation

basis of product type

Hydraulic

Mechanical

Pneumatic

Servo Electric

basis of application

Automotive

General Machinery

Transport Machinery

Building and Construction

Others

basis of bending methods

Air Bending

Bottom Bending

Coining

Press Brake Machine Market: Regional Outlook

By virtue of the escalation in industrial automation and rising construction activities, Europe is anticipated to have prominent share in the global Press Brake Machine Market along with Asia Pacific region.

Asia Pacific region is projected to have major market share owing to rising industrial developments and increased automotive production. The factors driving the Press Brake Machine Market in countries like China, India are low production cost, easy and economical availability of labor, safety norms and government initiatives for FDIs are expected to drive market.

By virtue of these factors Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness higher growth than matured

markets like North America and Europe in the forecast period.

Press Brake Machine Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Press Brake Machine Market are:

MC Machinery Systems

Amada

Bystronic

TRUMPF

US Industrial Machinery

Cincinnati

Eagle Bending Machines

ERMAKSAN

Betenbender

IMAC

Jayson Machines

Santec Group

Accurl

Salvagnini America

MetalForming

HACO

EHRT/International Technologies

Baileigh Industrial

Gasparini

Lazer Safe

LVD

Komatsu

Ketec Precision Tooling

Hindustan Hydraulics

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Press Brake Machine Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The research report provides analysis and information according to the Press Brake Machine Market segments such as geographies, valve type, and vehicle type.

