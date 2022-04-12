The Underbody Anti Rust Coatings Market to venture into nanotechnology between 2021 and 2031

Underbody structural components are typically coated to provide a first line of defense against corrosion. Anti-rust coatings help in prevention or delay of rusting of steel and iron objects, or the permanent protection against the corrosion. Underbody anti-rust coatings are chemical compounds basically applied to the undercarriage of vehicles. They may also be applied over other areas such as wheel wells, trunks etc. Underbody Anti-Rust coatings are extensively applied in vehicles used by transport agencies, which are used to protect a substrate by providing a barrier between the metal and its outside environment, especially in chloride-laden environments and protecting a vehicle from damage due to gravel, road salts, sand and other grime.

Coatings must be uniform, pore free, well adhered and self-healing for providing adequate corrosion protection. Underbody anti-rust coatings not only protect against corrosion, but also improves aesthetic and sound deadening function. Underbody anti-rust coatings are generally composed of polymeric binder, filler and an anticorrosive pigment. Underbody Anti-Rust coatings have attracted many attentions from many years due to its efficiency and simplicity in application. There are different types of undercoats available in the market which include asphalt based, water based, rubber based etc. Rubberized undercoating is the most commonly used coatings owing to various advantages such as low cost, fast drying, sound deadening, rust proofing, etc. Underbody anti-rust coatings are generally based upon inhibitive coatings, barrier protection or anodically active metal coatings. In automotive application, basically there are five types of steel corrosion viz. uniform corrosion, cervice corrosion, pitting corrosion, galvanic corrosion and cosmetic corrosion.

Global Underbody Anti-Rust Coatings Market: Segmentation

The global underbody anti-rust coatings can be segmented on the basis of type, method and vehicle type

Based on the type, global underbody anti-rust coatings can be segmented into

Conversion coatings

Hot melt wax coatings

Electrocoat coatings

Metallic coatings

Organic coatings

Autodeposition coatings

Powder coatings

Based on the method, global underbody anti-rust coatings can be segmented into

Spray Coatings

Dip Coatings

Flow Coatings

Based on the vehicle type, global underbody anti-rust coatings can be segmented into

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Underbody Anti-Rust Coatings Market: Dynamics

Maintenance & safety of any vehicle is utmost importance in order to maintain the lifetime of the vehicle, hence the metals used in the manufacturing of the vehicle must be prevented from the rusts and corrosions. Aforementioned reason is expected to boost the demand of underbody anti-rust coatings and thus in turn trigger the growth of global underbody anti-rust coatings market.

Stringent environmental regulation regarding the utilization of chemicals for coating is expected to remain as single major challenge for the underbody anti-rust coatings and thus in turn restraining the growth of global underbody anti-rust coatings market.

Global Underbody Anti-Rust Coatings Market: Region-wise Outlook

Considering regions, Europe is expected to dominate the underbody anti-rust coatings market followed by North America, APAC and other regions. In cold districts of America and Europe, and in heavy snowfall areas of Hokkaido and Tohoku districts of Japan, accidents of automobiles occur by freezing of roads in winter season, so that rock salt is scattered for preventing freezing of roads by virtue of action of its freezing point depression. However, rock salt contains a large amount of sodium chloride. Accordingly, when passing an automobiles, sodium chloride remains on the panels of automobiles to develop rust on steel panels thereof, which causes structural corrosion in the end. Aforementioned reason is expected to boost the demand of coatings in the colder regions such as Europe, Japan and North America.

Global Underbody Anti-Rust Coatings Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the Underbody Anti-Rust Coatings market identified across the value chain include 3M, DuPont, ThreeBond International, Inc., Automotive International Inc., Sunstar Engineering Americas, KATS Coatings, Guangzhou Carelay Paints & Coatings Co., Ltd., Usha chemical company.

