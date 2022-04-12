The Calcium Hypophosphite Market to focus on organic expansion between 2021 and 2031

Calcium hypophosphite is an inorganic compound that appears to be white crystal-like powder in nature. The powder is soluble in water with solubility 16.7g/100g water and insoluble in alcohol. The water solution appears weak acid. It decomposes when heated, and results in phosphine, a spontaneously flammable gas in the air. Calcium hypophosphite is naturally found in bovine milk which is the primary form of calcium.

Calcium hypophosphite use is extensively in the manufacture of pharmaceutical. It is also used for coating, electroplate, chemical engineering. It is noted calcium hypophosphite composition with potassium chlorate lead to an explosion when being grounded with quartz in a mortar. Although, calcium hypophosphite market is attributed effectively in the poultry industry due to its application to help birds that don’t have adequate calcium and phosphorous leading to thin-shelled eggs and weak bones.

Calcium hypophosphite increases polyamide properties of the composition. Another use of calcium hypophosphite is as a food additive to secure the food properties. Moreover, the composition of calcium hypophosphite in medicinal purpose is used to treat lack of calcium that significantly contributes to the increase of osteoporosis and prevents low calcium levels in people who are unable to get enough calcium leading bone loss, weak bones and decreased activity of the parathyroid gland

Calcium Hypophosphite Market: Dynamics

Rising rate of osteoporosis, increasing figure of post-menopausal women and escalating elderly population is a potential factor for growth of calcium hypophosphite market. Increasing cases of child malnourishment and deficiency of vitamin D causing rickets is another potential factor that drives demand for calcium hypophosphite market.

Also, growing amount of global players and increasing responsiveness regarding osteoporotic precaution among the consumers is the key driver for calcium hypophosphite market. The rise in poultry industry has led the paradigm shift in structure and operation which is an attractive opportunity for calcium hypophosphite market. The use of calcium hypophosphite in breeding through different composition can lead to disease resistance and immunity in poultry, preventing early chicks and mortality.

It also improves egg production and overcomes the mineral deficiency. The growing demand for animal products resulting from demographic factors, scientific developments, technical and diminishing resources, lower environmental impact, and increasing consumer demands for more food safety, and better animal welfare conditions would act as major potential factor in the growth of calcium hypophosphite market for the development of the poultry industry.

Calcium Hypophosphite Market: Regional wise Outlook

The global calcium hypophosphite market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is estimated to hold a significantly high market share of global calcium hypophosphite market.

The global calcium hypophosphite market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period due to the rising deficiency of osteoporosis in the increasing population of North America. APEJ is estimated to be the fastest growing region in terms of CAGR in calcium hypophosphite market. This is due to the rising precaution against vitamin D deficiency and growing occurrences of diseases such as osteoporosis and rickets in countries such as India and China.

Calcium Hypophosphite Market: Prominent Players

IRO GROUP INC.

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Anan Drug & Chem Ltd

Anish Chemical

Wuhan Ruiji Chemical Co., Ltd

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

