The Fluorosurfactants Market to witness innovation-based fortification between 2017-2025

Fluorosurfactants Market: Introduction

Fluorosurfactants are coating additives that improve formulation properties, such as levelling, thermal stability, low surface tensions, foam controlling and wetting. They are also known as fluorinated surfactants. Fluorosurfactants and traditional hydrocarbon surfactants differ in properties. Fluorosurfactants remain active throughout the process of drying and curing and they are soluble with a majority of the polymers, unlike traditional hydrocarbon surfactants. On the basis of product type, anionic fluorosurfactants are expected to dominate the global fluorosurfactants market. Moreover, this segment is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Anionic fluorosurfactants provide better levelling along with excellent permeability and wettability. Additionally, anionic fluorosurfactants are widely used for paints and coating. However, nonionic fluorosurfactants are expected to be ranked second in terms of value during the forecast period. On the basis of application, paints & coatings is expected to dominate the global fluorosurfactants market throughout the forecast period. Fluorosurfactants are used in paint & coating applications, owing to their excellent wetting and levelling properties, as compared to other hydrocarbon fluorosurfactants. However, specialty detergents are projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Fluorosurfactants Market: Dynamics

Fluorosurfactants are widely preferred in paint & coating materials usually used in the building & construction industry. Continuous growth of the building & construction industry is expected to fuel the demand for fluorosurfactants in the near future. Moreover, shifting focus toward fluorosurfactants from traditional hydrocarbon surfactants, owing to their favorable features, such as thermal stability in harsh environments and better reflective surfaces as compared to traditional hydrocarbon surfactants is further expected to drive growth of the global fluorosurfactants market. Additionally, rise in the use of fluorosurfactants as leveling and wetting agents is anticipated to upsurge the demand for fluorosurfactants during the forecast period.

Fluorosurfactants Market: Segmentation

The global fluorosurfactants market can be segmented in a number of ways, two of the prominent ones being on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into anionic fluorosurfactants, cationic fluorosurfactants, non-ionic fluorosurfactants and amphoteric fluorosurfactants. On the basis of application, the global fluorosurfactants market can be further segmented into paints & coatings, firefighting, specialty detergents, adhesives, oil field & mining, and others (oil repellant, inks, and plating chemicals).

Fluorosurfactants Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regions, North America is expected to be the major consumer of fluorosurfactants and the region is expected to witness positive growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global fluorosurfactants market during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations on emissions, coupled with the shift of the fluorosurfactants markets towards emerging economies, such as China is further projected to escalate the demand for fluorosurfactants in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to surpass North America during the forecast period. Europe is expected to dominate the global fluorosurfactants market in terms of value. Latin America is expected to grow at a moderate rate in the near future.

Fluorosurfactants Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global fluorosurfactants market are mentioned below:

ChemGuard

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

3M Company

Maflon S.p.A

Dynax Corporation

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

The Chemours Company

Advanced Polymer Inc.

Merck KGaA

DIC Corporation

Pilot Chemical Corporation

Major players in the market are shifting their manufacturing base to Asia Pacific, owing to stringent regulations implemented in other regions across the globe. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

