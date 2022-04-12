Transparent Conductive Coatings Market To Witness An Exponentiation Between 2015-2021

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Introduction

In recent years, the transparent conductive coatings industry has experienced many changes in. due to emerging applications and materials such as heat able glazing solutions, antistatic surface and transparent electrodes for displays and solar cells. Transparent conductive coatings are used in wide range of industries such as organic electronics markets and the touch screen markets.

The glass is one of the most important industrial materials. The properties of glass can be changed by depositing transparent conductive coatings on their surface that leads to different mechanical, chemical, electrical and optical properties. Transparent conductive coatings cab be deposited on glass substrates by vapor and wet chemical deposition methods. As there are new technologies being witnessed in the market, this market is expected to show considerable growth in the near future.

Transparent conductive coatings are commonly used in electrical and optical applications to enhance the visibility as they block unwanted reflections from various types of surfaces. They are used for effective glare and reflection reduction. The eyeglasses with transparent conductive coatings make it possible to see the wearer’s eyes clearly. Telescopes, riflescopes, binocular lenses, kiosk displays, and video glasses are the other applications transparent conductive coatings market.

The global transparent conductive coatings market is mainly driven by the growing demand of these coatings from eyewear as well as the electronics industry. Solar PV modules is also another sector that holds great potential in the transparent conductive coatings market. Increasing demand for comfortable and high light-transmitting lenses and eyeglasses will provide great opportunities for the growth of transparent conductive coating products and technologies. Above mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the transparent conductive coating market for the forecast period (2015-2025).

Market Segmentation

By Resin Type: Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others By Product Type: Single Layer Interference

Multi-Layer Interference

Index Matching

Absorbing

Circular Polarizer

Moth Eye By Application: Binocular Lenses

Video Glasses

Telescopes

Smartphone Displays

Kiosk Displays

Riflescopes

Flat Panel By End-User: Eyewear

Electronics

Automobile

Solar

Others By Region: North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Japan

Asia pacific (APEJ)

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The global transparent conductive coating market is estimated to witness a considerable growth for the forecast period (2015 to 2025). North America region is the leading market for transparent conductive coatings due to rising demand for transparent conductive coatings for lenses, eyeglasses, and smartphone displays in this region. According to FMI’s forecast, the transparent conductive Coating market in Asia-Pacific is expected to demonstrate the fastest CAGR over the forecasted period. European demand for transparent conductive coatings is mainly driven by automobile and solar industry. FMI forecasts the Asia-Pacific region to be the fastest growing region for transparent conductive coatings market for the forecast period.

Key players in the global transparent conductive Coating market are a focus on product innovations and mergers and acquisitions, in order to outperform competitors. Companies in this market are focusing on finding newer applications and newer technologies for transparent conductive coatings, to grow their market and expand their reach. Some of the major players of the global transparent conductive Coating market are PPG Industries Inc., Royal DSM, Hoya Corporation, Rodenstock GmbH, Optical Coatings, Essilor International S.A, Janos Technology LLC, JDS Uniphase Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, and others.

