Gamma Knife Market to reach an estimated value of USD 651,241.9 thousand in 2024

New York, US, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Gamma Knife Market 2022

Gamma Knife Market is bound to reach USD 651,241.9 thousand at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2014-2024. The current scenario is such that on-demand healthcare storage is being asked for. Cloud computing thus curtails operational expenses and capital as it simplifies sharing medical records, creates and maintains telehealth apps, and automates backend operations. This would be the scene with the healthcare vertical in the upcoming period.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Gamma Knife: Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2024,” the global Gamma Knife market is valued at USD 526,733.2 thousand in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2014 to 2024 to reach an estimated value of USD 651,241.9 thousand in 2024.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3742

Radiation therapy is a procedure entailing the precise delivery of high doses of radiation to tumors and other relevant anatomical targets. Gamma Knife radiosurgery is a major form of radiation therapy. It is mainly used to treat brain tumors, arteriovenous malformations, trigeminal neuralgia, acoustic neuroma, and pituitary tumors. Globally, the Gamma Knife market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing prevalence of cancer and obesity and growing aging population. In addition, rising number of initiatives undertaken by various government associations and the advanced features of Gamma Knife systems are also driving the growth of the market.

However, stringent regulatory requirements and prolonged approval time for Gamma Knife systems and a high cost of implementation and shortage of skilled manpower inhibit the growth of the market. The global Gamma Knife market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 526,733.2 thousand in 2014 to USD 651,241.9 thousand by 2024 at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the Gamma Knife market:

Elekta AB.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Huiheng Medical, Inc.

Cyber Medical Corporation Limited.

Masep Infini Global, Inc.

Nordion, Inc.

Hokai.

ET Medical Group.

American Shared Hospital Services.

In North America, the Gamma Knife market is growing due to the rising incidence of cancer in the region. In addition, increased awareness about Gamma Knife technology for cancer treatment is also boosting the growth of the market in the region. According to WHO, approximately 2.8 million people had cancer, including brain cancer, in the U.S. in 2000. Moreover, according to the Hindawi Publishing Corporation, an international journal of surgical oncology, approximately 98,000 to 170,000 new brain metastases cases occur every year in North America

Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3742

In Europe, increasing prevalence of cancer is boosting the growth of the Gamma Knife market in the region. According to WHO, Europe accounts for only one-eighth of the world’s population. However, the region records around a quarter of global cancer cases. Several government associations, such as the Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe (WALCE) and European Head and Neck society (EHNS), are trying to increase awareness about breast cancer, lung cancer, and head and neck cancer and their brain metastases effects in Europe.

However, Asia represents the fastest growing region in the Gamma Knife market due to the rise in cancer patients in various countries such as India, China, and Japan. According to WHO, the occurrence of cancer in India and China is set to climb at a rate of 78% from 2013 to 2030. In addition, growing aging population is also supporting the growth of the Gamma Knife market in the region.

In Latin America, construction of manufacturing and research facilities by many companies is driving the Gamma Knife market in Latin America. Furthermore, the governments of Latin American countries have recognized the growing epidemic of cancer and are actively devising several patient awareness programs to raise awareness of signs and symptoms of cancer, including brain cancers.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3742

The global Gamma Knife market is segmented as follows:

Gamma Knife market, by application

Brain Metastases

Brain Tumors

Trigeminal Neuralgia

Arteriovenous Malformations

Others

Gamma Knife Market – Report Highlights

A detailed overview of parent market of Gamma Knife Market

Changing Gamma Knife Market dynamics in the industry

In-depth segmentation of the Gamma Knife Market

Historical, current, and projected Gamma Knife Market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in Gamma Knife Market

Competitive landscape of the Gamma Knife Market

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on Gamma Knife Market performance

Must-have information for Gamma Knife Market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com