Hospital Beds Market to reach an estimated value of USD 6,731.8 million by 2024

Hospital Beds Market is likely to grow voraciously, i.e. at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2014-2024, reaching USD 6,731.8 million. Augmented and virtual reality are abreast with advanced technologies on a significant count. VR and AR do have loads of potential for offering in the healthcare vertical. The application areas include surgery and training simulation, and patients care and treatment.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research "Global Market Study on Hospital Beds: Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2024", the global hospital beds market was valued at USD 5,254.2 million in 2014 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2014 to 2024, to reach an estimated value of USD 6,731.8 million by 2024.

Hospital beds refer to medical equipment used to provide care to patients during their hospitalization. Special features of hospital beds, such as adjustable heights of the bed and side rails controlled by electronic buttons, make them caretaker friendly and help provide better comfort to patients. Hospital beds can be classified on the basis of usage, power, and treatment. Globally, the hospital beds market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing aging population.

Some of the major players in the hospital beds market:

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Stryker, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

ArjoHuntleigh.

Invacare Corporation.

Medline Industries, Inc.

LINET spol. Ltd

Other

Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in this field are driving the market. However, high costs of advanced hospital beds restrain the hospital beds market. Similarly, decreasing demand for general hospital beds in developed countries is a major concern for the market. As a result, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2014 – 2020.

Europe has the largest market for hospital beds. This is mainly due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising healthcare spending in the region. The European market for hospital beds was estimated at USD 1,643.2 million in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 2,010.2 million in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4%. The Asian market for hospital beds is expected to increase at a significant rate due to large population base, growing hospital infrastructure, and improving reimbursement scenario in the region.

On the basis of power, manual beds account for the largest and fastest growing segment. On the basis of treatment, acute care beds account for the largest segment, while critical care beds account for the fastest growing segment in the global hospital beds market.

The hospital beds market is segmented as follows:

By Usage

General purpose beds

Birthing beds

Pediatric beds

Bariatric beds

Pressure relief beds

By Power

Electric beds

Semi-Electric beds

Manual beds

By Treatment

Critical care beds

Acute care beds

Long-term care beds

