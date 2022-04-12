Cleanroom Technology Market will reach US$4.3 bn by 2024|Azbil Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation

New York, US, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Cleanroom Technology Market 2022

Cleanroom Technology Market is there to witness a placid CAGR of 5.20% between 2014-2024, reaching US$4.3 bn. Telehealth has turned out to be a boon – be it with remote monitoring or treating several patients at a distance simultaneously. The time as well stresses on the part of patients and physicians gets saved this way. Virtual follow-up also opens doors for multitasking by the healthcare personnel. This is the present and also would be the future of the healthcare vertical.

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has recently published a report, titled “Global Market Study on Cleanroom Technology: Consumables to Witness Highest Growth by 2024”. As per the findings of the study, the global cleanroom technology market, which stood at US$3.1 bn in 2014, will reach US$4.3 bn by 2024. If the valuations hold true, the market will exhibit a positive CAGR of 5.20% during the period.

Cleanroom technology is applied while manufacturing aseptic medical goods. The technology is also used during various research and development activities. It refers to an enclosed space constructed in a manner that enables it to limit the concentration of airborne particles such as chemicals (grease, oil), particulates (hair, dust), radiations, and microorganisms (fungus, bacteria). Cleanroom technology also helps monitor and control other factors that may affect an ongoing operation in any way, such as temperature, electrostatic charge, humidity, magnetic flux, pressure, and others.

Some of the major players in the cleanroom technology market:

Azbil Corporation.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Taikisha Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Royal Imtech NV

Ardmac, Ltd.

M+W Group.

Clean Air Products.

EI Du Pont De Nemours.

Company.

Alpiq Group.

Other.

The global market for cleanroom technology has been witnessing rapid growth in the past few years due to rising implementation of stringent norms regarding manufacturing, processing, and packaging to ensure a better quality of products and the safety of personnel engaged in the activity. According to the report, rising demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations also aids the growth of the market. The development of new biologics and their widespread applications in the medical devices industry are also augmenting the demand for cleanroom technology.

However, the report points out that despite witnessing a steady rise in demand over the past couple of years, lack of skilled professionals and the high cost incurred on installing, maintaining, and repairing cleanroom technology inhibit the market growth to an extent.

Among the key regional segments of the global cleanroom technology market, North America has emerged as the largest and the most lucrative market. The growing application across the industrial sector in North America is mainly due to the high adoption rate of technological advancements in the region.

The North America cleanroom technology market, which stood at US$1.2 bn in 2014, is expected to reach US$1.6 bn by the end of 2020, rising at a 4.60% CAGR, states the report. Based on type, the global cleanroom technology market is led by the cleanroom consumables segment. In the construction industry, standard/drywall cleanrooms emerged as the largest segment of the cleanroom technology market. The technology also has large-scale applications in the pharmaceutical industry.

