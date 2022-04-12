The Automotive Combination Switch Market to usher predictive maintenance

Automotive Combination Switch Market: Introduction

An automotive combination switch is combination of integrated mechanical and intelligent electrical system, capable of performing variety of functions in an automobile vehicle. Automotive combination switch helps the driver control functions like temperature setting, indicator lights, wipers, power mirror, seating angle, HVAC system and various other features, all by his or her fingertips.

Growing automation in automobile parts and manufacturers’ shifting focus towards increasing convenience of drivers has rapidly changed the landscape of automotive combination switches.

From being a simple single function of on/off to multiple control switches, automotive combination switches have evolved at a rapid pace. With growing automobile sales and increasing automation in vehicles, the automotive combination switch market is expected to witness robust growth over the coming years.

Automotive Combination Switch Market: Dynamics & Regional Market Overview

Growth in automotive combination switch market is expected to be primarily driven by the growing automobile sales worldwide and the growing adoption of combination switches in vehicles. Growing per capita income of individuals coupled with rapid urbanization in developing countries has been driving the automobile sales, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for automotive combination switch market.

Automotive combination switches are user friendly and reduces inclusion of number of switches in vehicles and hence is driving consumers preference for combination switches.

Consumers’ growing need for convenience in vehicle operation has been driving manufacturers to develop new technologies to improve and increase the operations that can be performed by automotive combination switches. This has significantly increased the scope of functions performed by automotive combination switches and subsequently increased the adoption rate among passenger and commercial vehicles as well.

Another trend that has gain significant prominence among automotive combination switches is the use of illuminated switched, which provides better visibility in dark and helps drivers locate switch with ease.

Knob type automotive combination switches are the oldest types in use in market, while button and lever type switches are gaining prominence due to their placement very close to the steering and the ease of operation they provide to drivers.

Touchpad automotive combination switches are primarily adopted in high-end luxury cars, due to their expensive cost, but their adoption rate in increasing in mid-range cars as well due to growing customer preferences for better qualities in mid-segment cars and growing competition among competitors to offer better range of features at the price range.

Although automotive combination switches provide a wide range of functions and comfort of use to passengers, the whole switch needs to be replaced if any one function fails, compromising the safety of the passengers. But given its various advantages, its drivers are expected to trump restraints in the eventual market growth.

On regional basis, South Asia and East Asia is expected to drive the sales of automotive combination switches due to the high volume sales of automobiles in the region. The automotive combination switch market is expected to be largely dominated by countries like China and India, which are witnessing a rapid growth in urbanization and high number of automobile sales in the region.

Europe and North America are expected to create noteworthy demand for automotive combination switch market, while Latin America and Middle East and Africa are anticipated to witness surge in demand due to growing automobile sales in the region.

Automotive Combination Switch: Market Segmentation

Product Type
  • Knob
  • Button
  • Lever
  • Touchpad
Vehicle Type
  • Passenger Cars
  • Light Motor Vehicles
  • Heavy Motor Vehicles
sales channel
  • Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
  • Aftermarket

Global Automotive Combination Switch Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key market participants identified across the global automotive combination switch market value chain include:

  • Continental AG
  • Delphi Automotive Plc.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • Toyodenso Co.,Ltd
  • Valeo
  • TOKAIRIKA,CO, LTD
  • Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG 

