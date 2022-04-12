Digitized streamlining to drive the Automotive Drum Brake Market

Automotive Drum Brake Market: Dynamics

The demand for drum brakes is increasing owing to the rise in production of commercial and passenger vehicles. The automotive drum brakes are majorly used in commercial vehicles on account of being most cost-efficient braking system. Moreover, the installation of drum brakes is uncomplicated and they can operate using hydraulic and mechanical actuators.

On account of being equipped with servo brakes that can multiply braking force, a power booster for increasing the braking force is not required for drum brakes. Furthermore, it is placed inside the wheel hub, decreasing the chances of external damage and frequent replacement. Owing to these factors the maintenance cost of drum brakes is low, driving the demand for the automotive drum market.

The automotive drum brake market is affected by development in disc brakes market in last few years, as disc brakes are relatively more efficient and require less maintenance. The passenger vehicles are implementing disc brakes for front wheels and drum brakes for rear wheels.

Expansion and development in disc brake market is expected to curtail the automotive drum brake market during forecast period. However the installation of disc brakes is complex and maintenance cost is more. So, equipping disc brakes will lead to rise in cost of heavy vehicles. Additionally, the low growth of commercial vehicles is hampering the growth in automotive drum brakes market.

One of the latest innovation that will create surge in automotive drum market is rising trend of electric parking brake (EPB) for compact cars having drum brakes. Manufacturers have introduced braking system with merging EPB and drum brakes, moreover the hand brake lever is likely to be replaced by advanced features in coming years. These will be responsible for elevating the automotive drum brake market in the forecasted period.