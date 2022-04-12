Vehicle-to-vehicle communication to be fostered in the Automotive Kingpin Market

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Kingpin Market: Introduction

Automotive kingpin is a vital part of the vehicle steering as well as a suspension system that acts as a pivot in the steering mechanism to steer the vehicle at a specific and desired location. In every vehicle, efficient and smooth movement of the steering wheel along with stability is a crucial factor for automotive safety. The automotive axle and wheel is connected through kingpin in which kingpin is adjusted to a specific angle, also known as kingpin inclination angle, for effective and effortless steering of the vehicle. The automotive kingpin market is primarily driven by the automotive production and automotive fleet present in all over the globe. In automotive kingpin market, aftermarket is estimated to hold significant share in the coming years owing to various factors such as technologically advanced couplings adoption in the modern vehicles.

Automotive Kingpin Market: Dynamics

In emerging economies, the increased purchasing power of the individual and rising concern towards reliable transportation solution are estimated to impact the automotive sales positively. The Increasing automotive production is expected to bolster the demand for an automotive kingpin in recent years. Several Automotive Kingpin manufacturers are inclining towards the development of the technologically advanced couplings system.

This increase in the technological advanced system is expected to hamper the consumption of the automotive kingpin in OEM sector. Many Countries have a substandard road infrastructure facility which impacts the steering performance of the vehicle. The increasing usage of automotive in the respective regions are estimated to create automotive kingpin aftermarket opportunities in the near future. Now a days, many vehicles are developing with technologically advanced steering system and couplings.

The usage of the technologically advanced steering system and linkages are estimated to impact the production of the automotive kingpin globally. Additionally, the growing repair and maintenance requirements is expected to create significant opportunity in the aftermarket sector during the forecast period.

Automotive Kingpin Market: Segmentation

Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

OTR (Off The Road) Vehicle

Farm Services Vehicle Sales Channel OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket Direct Sales Online Sales

Region North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Automotive Kingpin Market: Regional Outlook

Europe followed by North America is estimated to hold the significant market share in automotive kingpin market owing to several factors such as present automotive fleet and increasing concern towards smooth and effortless vehicle ride in the coming decade. The increasing production of the automotive in East Asia and South Asia are estimated to drive the demand for automotive kingpin in the respective regions.

India, China, and Brazil are expected to be emerging countries for automotive kingpin market owing to rising penetration of the automotive. Increasing trade volumes, globalization, and raw material availability in South Asia are anticipated to register maximum growth in the automotive kingpin market. Many countries from the Middle East & Africa and South Asia has inferior road infrastructure that directly affects the steering system of the vehicle.

The swelling usage of the automotive in these regions are expected to increase the aftermarket opportunity in the respective regions. The Middle East & Africa and Oceania are projected to witness stagnant growth in the automotive kingpin market in the coming years.

Automotive Kingpin Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the Automotive Kingpin market identified across the value chain include:

