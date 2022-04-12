Enhancement in driverless vehicle space to drive the Headlight Control Module Market

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The headlight control module provides the automatic high beam which is beneficial for the driver while driving a vehicle, especially in the highway, since it automatically switch between the low and high beam, based on the onrushing road traffic from the other direction. The headlight control module use the video camera images to measure the ambient brightness and to evaluate the distance between front vehicles in the heavy traffic.

The headlight control module improves the driver visibility at the night or in the bad weather condition by controlling the headlight off and on function of the vehicle headlight beam through the traffic detection. Since the headlight control module continuously control the headlight beam, the driver can put the headlight on high or low beam continuously without disturbing other vehicles.

The headlight control module not only controls the segmentation or range of the beam, but also the width of the light as per the traffic condition of the road.

Companies: Continental AG,Magneti Marelli S.p.A.,VALEO SERVICE,ZKW,Renesas Electronics Corporation,Lear Corporation,Hyundai Mobis,Aptiv,NXP,Denso Corporation,Robert Bosch GmbH,HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Headlight Control Module Market Segmented By Application such as Headlight Leveling, Bending/Cornering, High Beam Assist and On/Off Vehicle in Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicle

Geographies: North America (U.S., Canada),Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe),CIS and Russia,Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea),Japan,Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

ABSTRACT-

The headlight control module is directly affect by the production and consumption of the automotive vehicle and electric vehicle, since headlight is essential part of these vehicle. The advancement of the lighting technology by the many manufactures is expected to drive demand for the headlight control module market.

The development in the automotive technology all together with the rising investment of the automotive manufactures are likely to drive demand for the headlight control module market.

The awaiting energy crisis and the necessity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have led vehicle manufacturers to make a very significant effort to reduce the energy consumption of their vehicles and they are presently developing vehicles completely or partly driven by electricity, which is likely to propel the demand for the electric and hybrid vehicle and it indirectly affect the headlight control module market.

The demand for enhanced exterior look, safety and advance driving feature from the consumers is projected to drive the headlight control module market globally.

The government regulation regarding the lighting system and driving, altogether with the increasing traffic and consumer concern about the safety while driving is estimated to drive demand for the headlight control module market. The headlight control module has the less presence in the aftermarket because of the higher product life, this factor can obstruct the market globally.

