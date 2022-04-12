The Trailer Assist System Market to ride on cobots

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The trailer assist system helps to minimize the driver errors by providing driving assistance to the vehicle. This system provides safety and comfort to the driver and provides vehicles easy and precise maneuvering while vehicle reversing, changing lanes and parking.

The new trailer assist system has ability to control a vehicle trailer system from outside the vehicle with greater visibility and awareness by using a wireless smart device which can be used to remotely execute reversing and parking operations from outside the vehicle.

During remote operation, to control low-speed steering, shifting, braking and acceleration, the driver can uses a smart Android or iOS device to control the trailer assist system.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Companies: Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, WABCO Holdings Inc., TowGo, LLC, Valeo, Garmin Ltd., Cogent Embedded Inc., Echomaster, Ford Motor Company, Carit Automotive GmbH & Co. KG, Volkswagen AG, Delphi Automotive, Siemens AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Westfalia Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Hitachi, Ltd., Magna International Inc., Land Rover, and some others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Trailer Assist System Market Segmented By Component such as Camera/Sensor and Software Module in Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Geographies: North America (U.S., Canada),Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe),CIS and Russia,Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea),Japan,Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

ABSTRACT-

The increasing sale of vehicles is expected to multiply the demand for comfort and safety among the consumers. Parking a trailer is a challenging task for the driver, sometimes driver may face an accident which can be minimized by providing driving assistance to the vehicle. The aforementioned factors expected to increase the demand of trailer assist system.

However, the usages of towing trailers in developing countries is reducing day by day, owing to the increase in accident. Also the government of South Africa incorporated certain rules and regulation for towing trailers, this is expected to impede the growth of market.

The major market players are focusing on strategic collaboration with other manufacturer of trailer assist system to enhance their production capabilities. For instance, in September 2018, WABCO partnered with Valeo, an automotive technology leading company for automotive industry innovations, in order to develop a next-generation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for autonomous vehicles.

Moreover, Volkswagen AG is offering the trailer assist system in the European region for Touran and Crafter van only except few countries also in North America Ford Motor Company provides trailer assist system for F-series which includes the US and Canada.

