Additive Manufacturing to sway the Automotive Roof Bars Market

Automotive roof bars are employed for the effective transportation of load while travelling. Roof bars, also known as roof racks, are a group of bars attached to the roof of the vehicles, which help the customers to load luggage, canoes, bicycles, kayaks and so on. By placing the luggage on roof bar, the space in cargo area as well as inside the automobile can be utilized more effectively.

The three most common parts in an automotive roof bar system are mounts, towers and rails. The rails are also called as tracks or side rails, their function is to support the frame of the roof bars; mounts are the parts used to protect the objects from falling from the vehicle roof and the towers are the components used to support the base of the luggage and are attached to the rails of the roof bars.

Earlier, the roof bars were often mounted directly on the roof of the vehicles on the roof line. But now, roof bars can be attached with the help of hooks to the roof of the vehicles when needed and can be removed after use. This makes the automotive roof bar a portable tool.

Companies: Cruzber SA,Atera GmbH,Thule,Yakima Products Inc.,BOSAL,Rhino-Rack USA, LLC.,NEUMANN, spol. s r.o.,John Jordan Limited (Van-Racks),Perrycraft, Inc,,Rola

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Automotive Roof Bars Market Segmented By Product type such as Railing, Clamping, Fixed Point and Others (Boxes, Racks, Bicycle Loaders) with Material type such as Steel Roof Bars and Aluminium Roof Bars

Geographies: North America (U.S., Canada),Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe),CIS and Russia,Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea),Japan,Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The market for Automotive Roof Bars has a huge potential to grow, owing to the development and growth in the overall automotive sector. Moreover, in developed nations, high standard of living and rising disposable incomes have enabled consumers to use vehicles, which have all the aftermarket products fitted for effective use of their automobiles.

Furthermore, growth in adventure sports and tourism activities, are expected to fuel the growth of the overall Automotive Roof Bars market over the forecast period. The growth in technology and research & development to produce more strong materials, which can sustain more load is estimated to fuel the overall growth of the automotive roof bars market.

The only disadvantage of mounting roof bars are that they cause air resistance to the vehicles while driving, additionally the overall weight of the vehicle will be increased, and hence, the fuel efficiency of the vehicles is reduced. However, the advantages offered by the roof bars will cover these restraints, thereby, the global automotive roof bars market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

