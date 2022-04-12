Self-driven vehicles to be the future of Aircraft Flight Control System Market

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Aircraft Flight Control System Market: Introduction

An aircraft flight control system is an ideal example of integration of electromechanical and automation skills. The main purpose of an aircraft flight control system is to assist the pilot to have an exceptional control over the flight, along with precise maneuverability. An aircraft flight control system comprises of sensors, cockpit controls, actuators (mechanical, electrical or hydraulic) and computers. The aircraft flight control system market is anticipated to grow steadily with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Key growth drivers in the global aircraft flight control system market are estimated to be the factors, such as increasing adoption of advanced technologies, the need for global connectivity, and rise in air travel across the globe. Aircraft flight control systems can be categorized into three types, namely primary flight control, secondary flight control and auxiliary flight control.

The global aircraft flight control system market evolved exponentially from the conventional aircraft flight control system to current systems & technologies, such as fly-by-wire, electrical hydro-mechanical control, and fiber controlled optical systems. Key manufacturer’s focus on weight reduction of aircraft flight control systems augmented adoption of fly-by-wire and active control units. The global aircraft flight control system market is estimated to witness increasing adoption of advanced actuators, such as electrical hydro-mechanical control in flight control system for improved performance. Furthermore, actuation systems are cost-efficient, self-monitoring, and are easy to procure and install, such factors are estimated to boost the demand for actuation systems,which in turn will fuel growth of the global aircraft flight control system market. The global aircraft flight control system market is forecasted to witness high adoption of advanced systems, such as using fibre controlled optical systems for additional pure electrical actuation, substituting copper with light material to reduce the total weight of the aircraft, and reducing the damage of hydro fluids to the environment.

On the basis of application, in the global aircraft flight control system market, the commercial aviation segment is estimated to hold the dominant market share over the forecast period. The commercial aviation segment comprises of regional transport aircraft, wide body aircraft, narrow body aircraft, and very large body aircraft. Factors, such as increasing air passenger traffic, and demand for new aircraft in regions, such as Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are estimated to spur the market for commercial aviation over the forecast period.

Aircraft Flight Control System Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

The aircraft flight control system market is estimated to be driven by factors, such as increasing demand for aircraft from prominent countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East region, use of unmanned aerial systems in military programs, and high demand for fighter aircraft.

Growth in technological advancement and high demand for lightweight flight control systems are estimated to fuel the global aircraft flight control system market over the forecast period.

Restraints:

The most significant restraint associated with aircraft flight control systems is their limited lifespan, and this factor may hamper growth of the global aircraft flight control system market. Additionally, global economic uncertainty and backlog of aircraft deliveries are acting as growth restraints in the global aircraft flight control system market.

Aircraft Flight Control System Market: Segmentation

The global aircraft flight control system market segmented on the basis type: primary flight control, secondary flight control and auxiliary flight control.

The global aircraft flight control system market segmented on the basis of aircraft type: narrow body aircraft, regional transport aircraft, very large aircraft and wide body aircraft.

The global aircraft flight control system market segmented on the basis of application: commercial aviation, business aviation, and military aviation.

The global aircraft flight control system market segmented on the basis of technology: fly-by-wire, hydro-mechanical and others.

Aircraft Flight Control System Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific aircraft flight control system market is expected to be grow at a relatively high rate, among all regions over the forecast period. The key countries contributing to the growth of this region are China, South Korea, Japan and India. This can be attributed to growth in the aircraft industry and airline travel, which in turn is resulting in an increase in the demand for aircraft flight control systems in these countries. Japan, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to remain dominant markets over the forecast period.

Aircraft Flight Control System Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global aircraft flight control system market, identified across the value chain include:

Honeywell International Inc.

Moog Inc.

Nabtesco Corporation

BAE Systems

Rockwell Collins

Mecaer Aviation Group

United Technologies Corporation

Liebherr Group

Parker Hannifin Corp

SAAB AB

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

