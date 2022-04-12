Intrauterine Contraceptive Device Market 2022 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

Increasing prevalence of unplanned pregnancies, less side-effects associated with intrauterine contraceptive devices, and implementation of affordable care are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global intrauterine contraceptive device market.

In addition, increasing awareness about pregnancy is also driving the growth of the global intrauterine contraceptive device market. However, high cost of treatment, threat of pelvic inflammatory infections, and high risks associated with unplanned pregnancy are restraining the growth of the global intrauterine contraceptive device market. Moreover, need for compulsory assistance of medical professionals is also impeding the growth of the market.

Technological advancements in intrauterine contraceptive devices are expected to create new opportunities for new players in the global intrauterine contraceptive device market in the years to come. In addition, emerging markets, such as India and China, could also create new opportunities for new entrants in the market.

Maintaining the quality of the copper and hormonal intrauterine devices could pose a challenge for the growth of the global intrauterine contraceptive device market. Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and rising number of product innovations are some of the recent trends witnessed in the global intrauterine contraceptive device market.

