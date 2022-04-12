Demand For Sodium Sulphite Market To Be Fueled By Changes In Consumer Perception And Growing Awareness : FactMR

Rockville, United States , 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — The Sodium Sulphite market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

As per historical analysis, sodium sulphite market consumption is mostly in the pulp & paper industry. Sodium sulphite is used in Kraft’s process, which dissolves the pulp required to produce paper. There is also increasing demand as a dissolving intermediate in the sulphate process. The market application of dissolving agent is anticipated to expand at a nominal pace over the coming years.

Attributed to its reducing properties, sodium sulphite is commercially used as a preservative in the food industry to prevent the fast deterioration of food. This application use of sodium sulphite as a reducing agent may be regarded as the epicentre of growth. Increasing demand for preservatives in packaged food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics is fuelling the sodium sulphite.

Regional Outlook of Sodium Sulphite Market

East Asia and South Asia are dominating regions and account for a majority of the sodium sulphite market share amongst all the prominent regions. Europe has been observed as the most stable market, owing to the production of technical & purity grade that is widely used in various industries, as a result of well-developed production technology in countries such as Germany, Belgium, etc.

However, the United States Food and Drug Association department has banned the product as a preservative, which is set to decline overall demand in the region of North America. Meanwhile, MEA & Latin America are involved in innovation for sodium sulphite to be utilised in multiple ways, such as in oil refineries, pharmaceuticals, etc., owing to the rising demand for sodium sulphite as a reducing agent from chemical industries.

Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1365

