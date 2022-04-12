Innovation Backed By Elegance To Accelerate The European Injectable Drug Delivery Market

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Injectable drug delivery is a method of drug administration inside a body with the help of needle through various route such as intravenous, intramuscular, or direct injection. The drug used in injectable drug delivery is usually in powder or crystal form. Injected drugs are majorly used in health care for diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of various diseases.

Injectable drug delivery is preferred over oral dosage form in emergency conditions due to less time taken by the drug for absorption and metabolization. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an ideal injection should not pose any risk or harm to the recipient, and also does not produce any waste dangerous to the community.

Traditionally, injectables were majorly designed for delivery of human growth hormones, and insulin. However, technological advancements expanded the application of injectables for the delivery of various drug classes such as serotonin antagonists, anticholinergic, reproductive hormones, dopamine agonists, parathyroid hormones, sympathomimetic, hematopoietic, and immune modulators.

European injectable drug delivery market could be majorly segmented by product type, usage, route of administration, and region. Based on product type European injectable drug delivery market could be further segmented into formulations and devices.

Formulations for injectables can be further sub divided into conventional drug delivery formulations, new drug delivery formulations, and long-acting formulations. Devices segment can be classified into conventional injectable devices, self-injection devices, and others (microneedles, nanoneedles, and blunt needle injection).

Based on the usage, drug injectable drug delivery market could be categorized into curative care, immunization, and other. Depending on the route of administration, the European drug injectable market could be segmented into intravenous, intraperitoneal, subcutaneous, and intramuscular.

Geographically, the European drug injectable market segmented into Germany, France, Spain, U.K., Italy, and rest of Europe. At present, on the basis of product type formulation types accounted for the largest share of the market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growth of biologics market, technological advancement, and a decrease in side effects offered by formulations are the major factors anticipated growing the formulations market.

In devices segment, the industry is witnessing a shift towards self-injectable devices and is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment. Self-injectable devices include pen injector and auto injector are gaining importance as they offer fewer side effects. Geographically, Germany dominated the European drug injectable market followed by France in 2014 due to patient compliance, increasing demand for self-injectable devices, advancement in technology, and the presence of key players in Germany.

European drug injectable market growth is being fuelled by favorable reimbursement policies, rising incidence of cancer, HIV, and diabetes, and increasing patient compliance with injectables. Additionally, entry of newer injectable drugs in the market during the forecast period is expected to propel the market growth.

For instance, in March 2015, Novo Nordisk received a marketing approval from the European Commission for Saxena, a drug intended to treat obesity. According to the WHO, obesity affected 39% of adults in 2014. Thus, the market is expected to grow based on above mentioned factors. However, safety concerns, pain associated with injections, risk of blood born infections, and availability of alternative delivery methods such as oral and transdermal are key reasons anticipated to restraint the growth of the European drug injectable market.

According to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), people who inject the drugs (PWID) are at increased risk of HIV infection in Europe. For instance, in 2012 prevalence of HIV was observed 5% or more among PWID in 19 countries of Europe such as Spain, France, Switzerland, and Italy. Hence, the safety is a major issue related to an injectable drug which might restraint the market growth.

Major players operating in the European drug delivery market includes Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Pfizer, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, Sandoz, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, and Alkermes.

