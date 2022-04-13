Capilano University and MSM conduct Agent Networking Summit in Kathmandu, Nepal

Kathmandu, Nepal, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — International education solutions provider, M Square Media (MSM) and its partner, Canada-based Capilano University (CapU), hosted an “Agent Networking Summit 2022” on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Hyatt Place, Kathmandu, Nepal.

Almost 70 education agents and stakeholders from around the capital and across the country participated in the event facilitated by CapU’s Director for International, Dr. Chris Bottrill.

The summit in Kathmandu is the second stop in a tour across India, Nepal and Bangladesh. It started in Chandigarh on April 6th and will end in Dhaka on April 10th.

Part of MSM’s first series of in-person events after the pandemic, the summit tackled developments in the international education sector, opportunities for stakeholders to expand their network, and insights on how to increase international student recruitment in the region. This was a timely event as it has been reported that outward student mobility of Nepalese students has doubled from 2015 to 2021 and this has been projected to grow up until 2025. Tapping this promising market will be beneficial for all stakeholders.

Capilano University, which is located in North Vancouver and on the Sunshine Coast, has been a strong partner of MSM for several years. It is a higher education institution that welcomes over 2,800 international students from over 86 countries, each year. CapU offers traditional university programs, including arts and sciences with concentrations such as Psychology, English and Physics and also unique fields of study like Outdoor Recreation Management, Jazz Studies, Tourism Management for International Students and Motion Picture Arts, plus many more.

MSM is a leading provider of full-service international education solutions for educational institutions around the world. It helps institutions with international recruitment through its MSM Unify Platform and global recruitment agency, institution-dedicated in-country staff, office and support, and global articulation and licensing agreements.

About Capilano University

Capilano University is a public university that is fully accredited by both the Government of British Columbia (Canada), Universities Canada (UC) and the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (USA). With three stunning locations nestled among the mountains and ocean in North Vancouver, and on the Sunshine Coast, CapU enrols approximately 12,700 students each year including over 2800 international students from over 86 countries. The University is named after Chief Joe Capilano, an important leader of the Squamish Nation of the Coast Salish people.

About M Square Media

M Square Media (MSM) is a Canada-based education company and leader in innovation and globalization initiatives in the international education sector. MSM serves 1000+ partner institutions around the world through its global and in-country office model and sustainable recruitment solutions. Since its founding in 2012, the company has helped more than 125,000 students. Its services include student recruitment, global and in-country offices, pathways & public private partnerships (PPP). MSM also runs an Edtech platform and a wide range of education technology solutions, among others.

Headquartered in British Columbia, MSM has personnel presence in 21 countries. It offers leading-edge international recruitment, marketing, and business development solutions to partners in 36 countries including Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

With its diverse business approach, MSM effectively reaches its goals in terms of student recruitment numbers as it aims to contribute to sustainable institutional growth. Through this, MSM serves the stakeholders of the international education industry: Higher Education Institutions, agents and international students and learners. Overall, the company’s diversity allows it to be a leader in people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe.

