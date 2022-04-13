New Book by Steve Borst: Roughly Thrown Dice

NYC, USA, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Roughly Thrown Dice is about a group of people at a high-end ski resort who are captured in a terrorist attack. The outer story is about the effort to rescue them. The captives are taken far away and kept in a locked room. The inner story is a series of tales they tell each other to pass the time. Some tales are attempts to get back at another captive whom the storyteller does not like. Others recount unusual occurrences witnessed in person, tales of romance or tales with a moral. Part of the story focuses on the relationships among the captives, who are drawn from many walks of life.

Steve Borst is a retired Ph.D. scientist and professor at the University of Florida and VA Medical Center, where he studied testosterone replacement for older men, including the best route of administration and the impact on cardiovascular risk. He has lived in Gainesville, Florida since 1988. Over the years, he has published poems and stories in literary journals. He is married to Michele Borst, an architect, and they have two grown children.

Title: Roughly Thrown Dice

Author: Steve Borst

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1956635898

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 222 pages

Format: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers. We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

Our motto is: We don’t publish classics, we make classics.