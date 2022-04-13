New Book by Christopher Johnson – Rescued by Nature: How Wild Places Help Us Find Ourselves

NYC, USA, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — “In these essays, I haven’t shied away from sharing my emotional responses to nature. When I’m hiking on a trail, I feel more open to my feelings–probably because I don’t have the noise of civilization in my ears and distracting me from what’s going on in my heart. The people I know who feel that emotional bond—well, they’re the ones who have been motivated to take action, whether it’s preserving a local wetland, protecting a forest as wilderness, promoting solar and wind energy, or taking some other action to save nature for our children and grandchildren to love and protect. This emotional bond moves us to learn more intellectually, aesthetically, and philosophically so that we can become fully realized individuals and can protect and restore the natural world that we are privileged to call our home.” (Author)

Christopher Johnson’s love of nature and much of his writing has grown out of many hours hiking on trails in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Illinois, and other parts of the United States and the world. Rescued by Nature grew out of these experiences. His first book, This Grand and Magnificent Place: The Wilderness Heritage of the White Mountains (2006), traces how the ideas of conservation and wilderness developed in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. His second book, Forests for the People: The Story of America’s Eastern National Forests (2013), co-authored with prominent New Hampshire forester David Govatski, examines how the national forests east of the Mississippi River were protected and restored. He has spoken to many groups in the Midwest about outdoor experiences and environmental policies and remains active on energy and water issues in the Midwest. His articles, stories, and poems have appeared in many magazines and journals, including The Progressive, Appalachia: The Journal of the Appalachian Mountain Club, Chicago Wilderness, Chicago Life, and Earth Island Journal. A former English teacher, Mr. Johnson edited numerous textbooks during a career in educational publishing.

Title: Rescued by Nature: How Wild Places Help Us Find Ourselves

Author: Christopher Johnson

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1956635850

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 234 pages

Format: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers. We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

