How Top-Quality Catering Packaging Help Avoid Food Wastage

Kent, UK, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Here’s a fact: In 2019 alone, the United Nations estimated that there were 931 million tonnes of food waste from households, retail shops, and the foodservice sector across the globe. The year before that, the UK alone produced about 9.5 million tonnes of food waste. But here’s another fact: You can do many things to help curb these statistics. And one of which is investing in top-quality catering packaging.

The Problem With Food Waste

Food waste is a global problem. The UN’s goal is to reduce food wastage statistics by half come 2030. One of the reasons behind their adamant efforts is that today’s landfill sites are already full, where food waste like leftovers and expired products are dumped.

Additionally, the millions of tonnes of food waste in the planet also contribute to global warming. Methane, a gas released by food waste, is considered more dangerous than carbon dioxide — 25 times, to be more exact.

How Quality Packaging Helps

As stated, having quality storage solutions from a catering packaging company can already help combat food wastage.

First and foremost, proper storage keeps the food safe from cross-contamination. If bacteria coming from an external environment manages to come in contact with a portion of food, it can hasten the food’s expiration.

Packaging also plays a role in storing foods at the right temperature level. This helps in maximising their shelf life.

You can also use packaging to label foods accordingly. For instance, you can indicate that the food is perishable and is best consumed by a certain date. Once fresh produce becomes unsalable, you can also put an appropriate label on the packaging and have it delivered to where it can still be used (i.e., feed for livestock).

Also, with the right packaging size, you can better facilitate proper portion control, minimising the amount of leftovers. For instance, if a meal is packaged as a single meal, consumers who only need to feed themselves or a small household will know that it’s the right product. They won’t have to end up buying larger meals only to find themselves unable to finish eating them all.

If you want to be more resourceful, you can also use food packaging to indicate recipes on how to “recycle” food. For example, how you can make a pie crust from a bread that’s already stale.

Avoid Food Wastage With The Help Of A Premier Catering Packaging Company

With proper packaging, you can contribute to reducing food wastage. And if you’re looking for a packaging supplier for your food, Donovan Bros Ltd is a name you can trust.

Founded about 75 years ago, Donovan Bros remains at the top of their game. They offer a massive range of products — from paper plates and cutlery to cake boxes and platters — to cater to your food storage needs. They also specialise in manufacturing biodegradable packaging.

To learn more about their catering packaging products, visit https://www.donovanbros.com. You may also reach out to them at 0208 302 6620.