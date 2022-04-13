Buffalo, San Diego, Toronto, Colorado Have Clinched NLL Playoff Berths; Four Spots Still Wide Open

PHILADELPHIA, USA, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — With four teams having secured postseason berths—two in each Conference—the final three weeks will see nine clubs vying for the final four spots as the National Lacrosse League (@NLL), the largest and most successful professional lacrosse property in the world, heads towards its 2022 Playoffs and its expanded format beginning May 5-9. Buffalo (13-3) and Toronto (11-5) have clinched from the East while Colorado (10-6) and San Diego (9-6) are in from the West. Only Rochester has been eliminated from contention in the Chase to the Championship, though the Knighthawks can still play spoiler as every one of the remaining NLL games has playoff implications.

Under the new expanded playoff format instituted for this season, the top four teams in the East, top three teams in the West and one wild card team with the next best record qualify. For the full standings to date visit https://www.nll.com/standings/.

Three key games this weekend that can help teams secure spots—and endanger the prospects of others—are Philadelphia (8-8, 3rd East) at Albany (7-9, 4th East), Saturday 7 p.m. ET; and Calgary (8-7, 3rd West) at Vancouver (6-10, 5th West), Saturday, 10 p.m. ET. Halifax (9-6) plays at Toronto (11-5) in a battle for the 2nd seed in the East Conference in the Sports Interaction Game of the Week on TSN.

The playoff schedule is as follows:

• Quarterfinals, May 5-9, Single-elimination

• Conference Finals, May 12-16, May 19-23, May 26-30 (if necessary) Best-of-three

• NLL Finals, June 2-6, June 9-13, June 16-20 (if necessary) Best-of-three

Media partners ESPN and TSN will provide live broadcasts of every playoff game. TSN and ESPN broadcast schedules for all rounds will be announced after the pairings are set. Follow along at NLL.com for clinching scenarios as they develop.

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America’s premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA. The League is comprised of 15 franchises across the United States and Canada: Albany FireWolves, Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, Las Vegas NLL, New York Riptide, Panther City Lacrosse Club (TX), Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors.

For more information, visit NLL.com and find @NLL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information visit NLL.com.