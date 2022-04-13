Planning To Convert Your Van Into A Camper? Here’s What You Need To Know

Kent, UK, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — For the practical and carefree, Campervans in Kent hold so much appeal. While giving you the freedom and convenience to go wherever you want, these unique vehicles are money-savers in the long run.

Want to convert your van into a campervan and experience first-hand what the rave is all about? Here are the things that you need to know.

Allocate a budget. Compared with buying a commercial campervan, converting a van is way cheaper. Still, you have to set aside enough budget not just to cover upfront costs but also long-term, recurring expenses (e.g. Gas, maintenance).

Itemise what you need. From panel vans (think Volkwasagen Transporter) to minibuses and box vans, there are various makes and models that you can turn into the campervan of your dream. The key is to know your purpose and be honest with the kind of campervan lifestyle that you want. Considering space availability, you have to decide on what you have to have on your van — including bed/s, cooking facilities, table and seating, and storage, among others.

Install electricity and gas. campervans Kent are made for adventures. If you want to enjoy this kind of lifestyle as conveniently as it can be, it must have properly designed and professionally installed electricity and gas. Having pros install these for you is also essential for safety purposes.

Plan how you’ll store fresh and wastewater. If you’re about to own a campervan, keep in mind that water storage is critical. And this covers storage for both fresh and wastewater. There are two ways you can equip your van with water storage — one is by installing a fixed internal tank or using portable containers. Again, the choice depends on your needs and lifestyle. If you’re often out on the road, you’re better off choosing the former.

Take ventilation and insulation into account. Comfort is important to anyone who wants to have a great camper life. And for you to achieve that, you need to find that delicate balance between ventilation and insulation. While you have to ensure that there’s proper airflow inside your campervan (especially if it has a shower, toilet, and sink), you also have to guarantee adequate insulation. Otherwise, you’ll end up dealing with nasty moisture and cold temperature inside your vehicle.

Take care of the administrative things. When converting a van into a campervan, keep in mind that it’s not just about making your vehicle functional and suitable for road adventures. You also have to attend to various administrative stuff — like getting the proper insurance or considering re-classifying your vehicle. In the UK, the DVLA has a stringent set of requirements for reclassification (i.e. Your campervan must have a certain body type, and it should meet the prescribed internal and external features).

