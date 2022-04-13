The Threats of Working from Home with Solutions

Corpus Christi, TX, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — The remote work trend is at its peak because of Covid-19. People are working from home more. It is a perfect trend as it helps to keep people healthy. There are many remote work security threats that any businesses need to be aware of. Hiring an IT consulting firm in Corpus Christi is the best solution for business to do.

Threats of working from home

  • Legitimate looking domains which are actually malicious
  • Phishing attacks
  • Unsecured networks

So make sure to use networks that you can trust or also ensure your computer is fully protected with antivirus and malware software. You can take help from security service in Corpus Christi to help your business stay safe and protect employees’ privacy.

How to fight against remote work threats

Instead of the risks, remote work is becoming increasingly popular. And businesses need to find ways to fight the risks. Below are some tips:

  • Invest in Comprehensive antivirus software
  • Use a Virtual Private Network
  • Train your employees on the dangers of remote work
  • Follow specific security measures: Create a strong password, change your SSID, enable firewall
  • Setup remote access restrictions 

The sensitive information of a business should not be accessible to employees when they are working from home. By keeping these remote access restrictions in mind you can make sure that the data is safe and secure. Layer One Networks can help you to set up these restrictions and make your data safe. 

