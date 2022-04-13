Villas for Sale in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Posted on 2022-04-13 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Buying villas in JVC

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Buying villas in JVC is affordable for those with annual incomes falling under mid-high ranges. The average prices start from AED 1.5M and go up to AED 4.5M. A standard 2-bedroom villa for sale costs around AED 1.5M spanning over 2,000 sq. ft. while a 3 bedroom Villas in JVC will cost around AED 1.8M.

Further options include a 1 bed townhouse in JVC offered in relatively affordable ranges starting from AED 1M. One can also choose to buy a 3 bed villa in JVC for an average of AED 1.5M. Those looking for more spacious units can buy 5 bed villas with an average sale price of 2.19M. The covered area for these luxurious residences ranges from 4,000 sq. ft. to 6,000 sq. ft.

MOST POPULAR LOCATIONS IN JVC
Diamond Views
Seasons Community
Zaya Hameni
Emirates Garden
The Manhattan

