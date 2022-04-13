The Republic at Lubbock Features Unique Cottage Living

Posted on 2022-04-13 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Lubbock, Texas, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Republic at Lubbock is pleased to announce their off-campus student housing complex features unique cottages that make student living as enjoyable as possible. These cottages offer a comfortable living environment where students can live an independent lifestyle close to the Texas Tech campus.

The Republic at Lubbock has a selection of cottages that can accommodate various configurations of students, including two, three, four, and five-bedroom cottages ideal for sharing with friends or meeting new friends through the roommate matching service. Rent for each apartment includes furnishings, Internet access, and lawn service. Students also get access to all the community amenities.

At The Republic at Lubbock, students will find various features that make student living more enjoyable. The community amenities available include plenty of outdoor green space, a fitness center with cardio equipment, free weights, a yoga studio, media lounges, a resort-style saltwater pool, a video theater with stadium seating, and more. The complex is pet friendly, allowing students to bring their furry friends along for their college years.

Anyone interested in learning about the unique cottage living available can find out more by visiting The Republic at Lubbock website or by calling 1-806-370-5300.

About The Republic at Lubbock: The Republic at Lubbock is an off-campus living community featuring cottages ranging from two to five bedrooms. The community is located close to Texas Tech, allowing students to live the independent lifestyle they want while remaining close to campus. The per-person rental rate includes everything students need for a good quality of life.

Company: The Republic at Lubbock
Address: 3824 Erskine St.
City: Lubbock
State: TX
Zip code: 79415
Telephone number: 1-806-370-5300

