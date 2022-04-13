The Republic at Lubbock Features Unique Cottage Living

At The Republic at Lubbock, students will find various features that make student living more enjoyable. The community amenities available include plenty of outdoor green space, a fitness center with cardio equipment, free weights, a yoga studio, media lounges, a resort-style saltwater pool, a video theater with stadium seating, and more. The complex is pet friendly, allowing students to bring their furry friends along for their college years.

Anyone interested in learning about the unique cottage living available can find out more by visiting The Republic at Lubbock website or by calling 1-806-370-5300.

About The Republic at Lubbock: The Republic at Lubbock is an off-campus living community featuring cottages ranging from two to five bedrooms. The community is located close to Texas Tech, allowing students to live the independent lifestyle they want while remaining close to campus. The per-person rental rate includes everything students need for a good quality of life.

