MicroDuino Offers a Stellar Quadcopter!

Westlake village, USA, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Revolutionizing the world of STEM toys, MicroDuino offers a Quadcopter Kit amongst other STEM educational toys for young learners. You can find it on their website for an affordable price.

MicroDuino offers smart Arduino compatible modules that children can use to create a Quadcopter. The modules included offer relevant programming operations for positioning and orientation, wireless control, rechargeable battery, MicroUSB cable, etc. The kit includes a Quadcopter kit and a joy pad kit. The available modules for this kit are CoreRF, USB-TTL-C, Microduino Motion, Microduino Shield, Quadcopter frame Wing Assembly, 2.4 GHZ Antenna, a Li-n Battery with a 650 mAH capacity, etc.

A spokesperson from the firm said, “At MicroDuino we offer consistent support for our products. The world of technology is changing rapidly and staying updated is imperative. Thus, our backend support, is conducted by a team of phenomenal professional team who want to revolutionize the way STEM education is undertaken.”

MicroDuino pays close attention to detail when it comes to developing its products. The company is one of the best STEM product manufacturers in the US. Their website offers the largest collection of STEM products that can help children learn to code.

About the Company

The firm was founded in 2012, in Westlake Village, California. The company has gone on to win multiple awards for being a global designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of stackable electronic building blocks and related components.

