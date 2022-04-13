New Domain Extension for Kids Enters Internet Root and Readies to Launch in 2022

Hong Kong, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — DotKids Foundation, registry operator for the new “.kids” top-level-domain (TLD), is excited to announce that the .kids domain extension has been successfully delegated to the Internet’s root zone and set to launch in 2022. This means the space dedicated to kids on the Internet has been born, and that you will soon be able to choose domain names such as www.hello.kids for your website.

.Kids is a special Internet space for all things kids, and the only TLD with kids’ best interest at heart. It is a child-centric domain extension for kids, parents, educators, kids advocate groups as well as like-minded businesses and communities that serve them.

“.Kids is a domain extension for the future generations now,” says Jennifer Chung, Secretary General of DotKids Foundation. “It’s an online, global platform for kids communities worldwide. Whether you are starting a children’s charity project, or a startup launching a kids’ learning app, or a mom starting a parenting blog, .kids domain is a top choice.”

The new .kids generic top-level-domain (gTLD) is developed and operated by the DotKids Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation based in Hong Kong. DotKids adopts the United Nation’s Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) as its guiding principle for operations. Under these principles, and with the help of child advocacy partners, a set of guidelines are being operationalized to form a protection system to curb inappropriate material for children on .kids domains.

The DotKids gTLD proposal (https://www.icann.org/en/system/files/correspondence/dotkids-to-icann-board-et-al-redacted-10nov15-en.pdf), started in 2012, is supported by child rights community groups around the world including Child Rights Coalition Asia; Child Welfare League of America; Children’s Lobby Switzerland; The Association for Childhood Education International and many more.

.Kids is anticipated to open for registrations for Trademarks, Children Rights Groups and Pioneer Domain Program (https://www.nic.kids/pioneer-program.html) applicants in Q3 of 2022, this will be followed by General Availability for the wider market in Q4 of the same year. The launch of .kids will be fully supported by DotAsia Organisation, also a not-for-profit organisation, and the registry operator for the .Asia domain extension.

“DotAsia is proud to have supported the .kids gTLD successfully through the ICANN application process, and will continue to fully support the launch and operation of .kids for the global children’s rights and welfare community,” said Edmon Chung, CEO, DotAsia Organisation. “The DotAsia team will directly engage in working with registrar partners around the world to promote and develop the .kids domain.”

For the latest information on DotKids Foundation and the upcoming .kids TLD launch in 2022 please visit www.nic.kids and subscribe to the mailing list.

About DotKids Foundation

DotKids Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation and the registry operator for the “.kids” top-level-domain (TLD). .Kids is a specialized Internet space for all things kids and the only TLD with kids’ best interest at heart! DotKids Foundation is dedicated to providing a kids-friendly namespace for the Internet while serving as a sustainable source of support to various children-related initiatives and organizations.

About DotAsia Organisation

The DotAsia Organisation is the Sponsoring Organisation and Registry Operator for the .Asia Top-Level-Domain. .Asia is the official web address for Asia and Asian communities worldwide and is open to all businesses, individuals and organizations around the globe looking to connect with Asia. .Asia domains have been registered in more than 150 countries to date. The DotAsia Organisation is a not-for-profit, community-based organization headquartered in Hong Kong. Proceeds from every .Asia domain registered supports Internet development and charitable works. DotAsia supports an ever-growing list of projects that educate and connect Asians worldwide.