Bluez Dolphins – Monthly Online International Short Film Fest: August Edition 2021-2022

Posted on 2022-04-13 by in Advertising, Entertainment, Media // 0 Comments

BLUEZDOLPHINSMOISFF

Congratulations to you all for the stunning films you’ve created!
Winner Short Film: Letter from Bobeyan

Finalist Short Film: A Truthful Tale Story


Winner Music Video: Liher – Teloia

Winner Animation Short Film: Justin and the Werloobee

Los Angeles, California, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — We’re thrilled to announce the Winners of BLUEZ DOLPHINS – MONTHLY ONLINE INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM FEST 2021-2022 (AUGUST EDITION).

The call for entries for BLUEZ DOLPHINS Monthly Online Short Film Fest is now open!

Here’s a special code that you can use for 30% off your entry fee: INDIEFILMNEW30.

Submit your short film, web series, documentary, music video, trailer, screenplay, poster and photography to the prestigious BLUEZDOLPHINSMOISFF. Any genre is welcome!

Congratulations to you all for the stunning films you’ve created!

Submission open on:
BLUEZ DOLPHINS – MONTHLY ONLINE INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM FEST
Please like & share our social pages:
FACEBOOK PAGE
INSTAGRAM PAGE
TWITTER PAGE
Please check out our website:
WEBSITE PAGE

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution