Bluez Dolphins – Monthly Online International Short Film Fest: August Edition 2021-2022

Winner Short Film: Letter from Bobeyan



Finalist Short Film: A Truthful Tale Story



Winner Music Video: Liher – Teloia

Winner Animation Short Film: Justin and the Werloobee

Los Angeles, California, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — We’re thrilled to announce the Winners of BLUEZ DOLPHINS – MONTHLY ONLINE INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM FEST 2021-2022 (AUGUST EDITION).

Congratulations to you all for the stunning films you’ve created!

