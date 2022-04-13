Einstantly.com News report on Hyderabad Traffic Police Special Drive On Black Film Tinted Cars

Hyderabad, India, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Over the past few weeks, Hyderabad City Traffic Police have launched a special drive on Black Film Tinted Cars. The drive also includes checking irregular number plates. In the drive, Cyberabad traffic police waiving down all vehicles which has a black film on car windows and removed the tint and after imposing a fine, einstantly news portal reported.

AV Ranganath Joint commissioner of Hyderabad Traffic police said that the Cyberabad traffic police implementing supreme court order on the tinted films on car windows and no exemptions will be allowed to anyone at any cost except for the people with ‘Z’ & ‘Z+’ security category.

Hyderabad traffic police also seized a few vehicles who are tampering with the Number plates and charges were imposed and strict action was taken against people who use stickers like Police, Press, MLA MPS, or any other government stickers without any proper authorization or papers.

If anyone is found violating the rules will be imposed fines appropriately. Tollywood celebrities have been in the limelight for violating this rule. Several noted personalities have been found using Black Film Tint on their cars.

Cyberabad traffic police imposed a fine of INR 700 on Telugu Cinema actor Nagachaitanya Akkineni for violating Black Film Tint Rule. After imposing the fine police removed the black film tint from the car windows.

A few days back popular Telugu cinema director Trivikram Srinivas was also found violating the Black Film Tinted glass rule and had to pay a fine and remove the tint later.

Even Star hero young tiger Jr NTR’s Range Rover car, Kalyan Ram’s Car, and also Pushpa actor Allu Arjun’s car was caught violating the Black Film glass Rule and INR 700 fine was imposed and tint was removed later.

Actor Manchu Vishnu’s Car was also caught by Hyderabad police for violating the same rule.

