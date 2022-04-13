Dad Think Labs To Organise Live Career Webinar to Guide Design Aspirants

Delhi, India, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — DAD (Design Awareness Drive) Think Labs is the leading design institute, well-known for preparing for the NIFT/ NID/ UCEED entrance exam. The institute is organising a live design career webinar for the students who dream of making their career as architects, designers, or artists.

The webinar will guide the students and provide them with an overview of a design career.

“In the webinar, we will talk about Choosing the Right Career, What Designers, Artists, and Architects do?, Future Career Prospects in the Design and Fashion Industries, Information about Entrance Exams of Top Design, Arts & Architecture Colleges such as NID /NIFT /UCEED / NATA / JEE Paper-II, Eligibility Criteria for the Design and Fashion Entrance Exams, Syllabus, Examination Pattern and Important Dates of the Examination, Fee structure and Scholarships Programs, Job and Placements in top colleges and more.”

Suraj Kumar, Founder, DAD Think Labs

Webinar Asks for the Special Presence of Parents

The design aspirants are requested to join the live seminar with their parents. Yes, you heard it right! Many times parents don’t get completely convinced by their child to take up a career as a designer or artist. So, DAD Think Labs has taken the initiative to make parents understand by answering all the queries regarding their child’s design career.

“By putting the data on how the design career is emerging and growing day by day, its demand in the current market, The Labs has a strategy to convince parents and assure them about a bright future for their kids in design, fashion, architecture, interior, furniture etc.”

Kunal Jaiswal, Mentor, DAD Think Labs

Feature of the Design Webinar

The webinar will be organised in virtual mode. It will help the students to log in to the webinar from any locality at their comfort.

At the meeting, many people like you will be present. It will build strong confidence in your decision to take up your career as a designer.

In the webinar, educators of top colleges will give tips for decision making, entrance preparation, and making a career in design.

DAD Think Labs mentors will also be there in the webinar to make the session more fruitful.

After the session, there is a dedicated time slot to answer all your queries. You can ask any doubts that come up in your mind when you think of pursuing a design career.

How to Join the Design Webinar?

The webinar is on 17 April at 11 AM. It will be organised online on google meet. You can join it easily using your laptop or Android phone.

For joining the webinar, visit the DAD Think Labs website .

Fill in the basic information in the registration form like your name, city, phone number, email id, etc.

Choose your ‘registration for’ from different options such as NID B. Des 2023, NID M. Des 2023, NIFT B. Des 2023, etc.

Click on the submit button.

You will receive a Google Meet link to your email.

Now, wait for the day to come and join the webinar.

Alternatively, you can also chat with DAD Think Labs on WhatsApp and get the link to the webinar.

DAD Think Labs is the best coaching institute for the entrance exams preparation of top design colleges like the National Institute of Fashion Technology(NIFT), National Institute of Design(NID), Bombay IIT etc. It offers students multiple online and offline courses and helps them prepare for the NIFT entrance exam, NID DAT, UCEED and NATA.

Join this webinar to keep up with the latest trends in design opportunities and give your career a boost.

For more information , visit here: https://niftniduceed.com