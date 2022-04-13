Excelledia hosts a webinar on the topic “How can Risk Management improve Governance across Africa?”

Johannesburg , South Africa, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — From 12 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Excelledia will host a webinar on “How Can Risk Management Improve Governance Across the African Continent?” Participants can sign up for free until April 13th at midnight.

Mr Mohammed Farooque, Managing Director of Excelledia, and Mr Lebogang Mothaoi, Executive Director of Lebut Solutions, will present the webinar.

Organizations in Africa and the Middle East face many risks, including climate change, increased global data governance rules, and cyber security concerns.

Despite the fact that African technology and business are rapidly developing, many African organizations are not aware of the level of risk management maturity. Considering the increasing levels and severity of risk that African businesses face, it is high time that risk management is given a greater priority.

To minimise risk, maximize performance, and protect the company’s brand, the very top of the organisation must be involved and supportive. Therefore, they describe how to align risk management with business goals, analyze risks, select the best risk management software, and always keep risk management as a top priority.

About Excelledia

Excelledia is a business performance management consulting firm with a well-defined vision and strategy. Over 2000 clients with worldwide footprints spanning eight countries rely on Excelledia to help them migrate their businesses. Healthcare, information technology, logistics, eCommerce, fintech, manufacturing, education, and energy are just a few of the industries where it has competence and experience. Excelledia provides artificial intelligence solutions that help businesses achieve concrete business outcomes by leveraging their experience and knowledge.

For more information about the registration, please visit: webinar