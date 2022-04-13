Vincell Studios releases the PUZZLER EDITION on the iOS Platform

Edmonton, Canada, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Vincell Studios is releasing an exciting new feature in its Hidden Escape game series for the iOS platform. The puzzler edition is a collection of popular puzzles that have previously struck a chord with the players. However, it is not old puzzles put together in a new story. The puzzles have been redesigned to challenge the player. They have been engineered to become increasingly devious as players unlock new chapters.

The puzzler edition was initially available on the Andriod platform. It saw a definite increase in user engagement. It also garnered positive reviews.

“Fantastic Escape Game!! The storyline is truly awesome!! This game has got infinite number of puzzles to solve. I loved Chapter 1 the most and also the game to defeat the three-headed snake was my most favourite game!! Also, the 2nd part (Puzzler Edition) was cool too (sic)” – as printed from an Andriod review.

The puzzler edition has been added to Escape Games – Lost Temple title. Although it is a part of the mother game, the update has a unique storyline. The 6-chapters story packs in mystery, time travel, and an interesting crossover of characters from the studios’ other escape game. It has 48 intense puzzles that promise to keep the player hooked.

“The Puzzler Edition was created to reward loyal players and all puzzle buffs who are out there,” said Kathir Suyambu, CEO of Vincell Studios.

The Puzzler Edition is added to the Escape Games – Lost Temple title. Download the Game here:

Google Play Store: https://bit.ly/3zwnqnc

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/3xt3oL0

For more information, visit: http://www.vincellstudios.com

About Vincell Studios:

Vincell Studios is a group of exceptional gamers who came together in 2017 with a single-minded vision of creating seriously engaging games. We’re an indie game startup that’s bustling with talented designers, artists, developers, writers, and animators. We started as a group of 4 individuals and today are a 20+ team working across the country – and we’re only growing! We devote ourselves to creating thrilling adventure games that have unique storylines, fascinating visuals, and mind-boggling puzzles.