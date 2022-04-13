What are the Key Opportunities for Vestibular Testing Systems Product Manufacturers – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Vestibular Testing System market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Vestibular Testing System

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Vestibular Testing System. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Vestibular Testing System Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Vestibular Testing System, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Vestibular Testing System Market.

Global demand for vestibular testing systems experienced significant growth at 5.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2031, with market value estimated at around US$ 105.8 Mn in 2021.

As per Fact.MR’s projections, demand for videonystagmography for tests related to diagnosing vestibular disorders is high and held a substantial share of over 51% in 2020in the global market for vestibular testing systems.

Vestibular Testing Systems Market Value (2020) US$ 98 Mn Projected Market Value (2031) US$ 187.4 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2021-2031) 5.9% CAGR Share of Top 2 Manufacturers of Vestibular Testing Systems 78.9%

Key Segments Covered in Vestibular Testing Systems Industry Research

By Product Videonystagmography (VNG) Systems Vestibular Evoked Myogenic Potential (VEMP) Systems Rotary Chairs Computerized Dynamic Posturography

By End User VEMP Systems for Hospitals VEMP Systems for Private Clinics



Competitive Landscape

Research and development activities, collaborations, and new product developments have emerged as key growth strategies being adopted by industry players. By focusing on these strategies, key stakeholders are expanding their geographic footprints and strengthening their existing product portfolios.

In June 2018, Interacoustics A/S launched a new Micromedical Orion Rotary Chair for enhanced vestibular assessment.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing vestibular testing products have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, videonystagmography (VNG) systems are expected to hold 53.7% market value share by the end of 2031.

Hospitals dominated demand for vestibular testing systems with a share of 67.4% in 2020, owing to high availability of vestibular testing devices and presence of skilled physicians.

By region, North America is set dominate the global market for vestibular testing systems with a value share of around 37.8% by the end of 2031. Western Europe is slated to be the second-largest leading market with a value share of 29.2%.

“Increasing adoption of vestibular testing and new product launches with technology advancements are set to drive market growth” says an analyst of Fact.MR.

Key Question answered in the survey of Vestibular Testing System market report:

Sales and Demand of Vestibular Testing System

Growth of Vestibular Testing System Market

Market Analysis of Vestibular Testing System

Market Insights of Vestibular Testing System

Key Drivers Impacting the Vestibular Testing System market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Vestibular Testing System market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Vestibular Testing System

More Valuable Insights on Vestibular Testing System Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Vestibular Testing System, Sales and Demand of Vestibular Testing System, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

