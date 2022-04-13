Binmile Technologies Forges Partnership with ServiceNow

Noida, India, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile Technologies, a leading IT services and consulting company, announced a strategic partnership with ServiceNow to help companies and organizations adopt ServiceNow solutions and cover all ServiceNow platform-related needs. The new collaboration will assist companies in liberating their business from process bottlenecks, integration challenges, and workforce frustration. They have gained authorization from ServiceNow to provide planning and implementation services, staff augmentation services, and product resale.

Binmile and ServiceNow technology partnership will deliver business solutions and enable companies to accelerate their digital journey and innovation to drive revenue growth, enhance customer satisfaction, and increase cash flow and operating margins.

Founder and CEO at BinMile Technologies, Avanish Kamboj says,

“We are pleased to join the ServiceNow Partner Program. Our strategic partnership will help companies maximize the influence and return on their digital transformation investments. This unique collaboration will support customers to identify and prioritize processes for automation, creating digital workflows, and optimizing processes for more seamless digital operations. We can now serve our customers’ needs for digital transformation guidance, configuration, development, and licensing with the full support of ServiceNow.”

Binmile covers the following ServiceNow Products: IT service management (ITSM), IT operations management (ITOM), IT business management (ITBM), software asset management, security operations, customer service management, and HR service delivery, and Now Platform app engine. With the new solutions, Binmile will render ServiceNow customer, employee, and IT workflow solutions to quickly act on customer insights with digital workflows, increasing employee productivity and enhancing customer loyalty.

About Binmile Technologies

Binmile Technologies is a digital transformation and product engineering company with business locations in India, United States, and the United Kingdom. The company has an experienced team of certified ServiceNow experts that offers workflow automation solutions to digitize IT, customer, and manager workflows with ServiceNow. We believe in building trust and work satisfaction among our employees, customers, and partners by continually enhancing our skills to deliver excellence.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow is a California-based American software company that developed a cloud computing platform to help companies manage digital workflows for enterprise operations. Established in 2003 by Fred Luddy, ServiceNow offers cloud-based solutions that deliver digital workflows to unlock productivity and create great experiences for enterprises and employees as well.

For more information, visit: binmile.com

Get in touch with Binmile Technologies, ServiceNow consultants & enhance your enterprise IT-business landscape. Contact us today at business@binmile.com