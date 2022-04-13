Amerigo Scientific Launches 2′,3′-Diacetyl Guanosine (n-ibu)

Shirley, USA, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distribution company focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities, now introduces 2′,3′-Diacetyl Guanosine (n-ibu) for life science applications.

This 2′,3′-Diacetyl Guanosine (n-ibu) is an addition of Amerigo Scientific’s portfolio of Mononucleotides and Nucleosides. Nucleosides are structural subunits of nucleic acids, consisting of bases and a five-carbon sugars. In all organisms, nucleosides are responsible for encoding, transmitting and expressing genetic information. Nucleotides consist of a nucleoside and at least one phosphate group. Nucleotides are ribonucleotides or deoxyribonucleotides, which exist in the form of monophosphates, diphosphates or triphosphates. Triphosphates are substrates for RNA and DNA polymerases. Monophosphates and diphosphates are intermediates in biosynthetic reactions and also result from the hydrolysis and/or phospholysis of nucleic acids or other metabolic activities within or outside the cell through the decay of biological materials.

In vitro, purified nucleosides are protected with protecting groups to generate phosphoramidites, which can then be used to synthesize oligonucleotides and/or obtain analogs not found in nature. These oligonucleotide fragments, typically under 200 base pairs, are then ligated using various assembly methods to synthesize the target nucleic acid.

Amerigo Scientific offers a variety of triphosphates and base-protected or unprotected nucleosides for the synthesis of nucleic acids, including standard nucleosides, modified nucleosides, partially protected nucleosides, 4,4′-dimethoxytrityl (DMT) protected deoxy nucleosides, DMT protected ribonucleosides, and more. Amerigo Scientific expands its nucleic acids synthesis products portfolio, and introduces the launch of 2′,3′-Diacetyl Guanosine (n-ibu).

“Amerigo Scientific offers a collection of building blocks, modified nucleoside derivatives, intermediates and other reagents that meet your oligo synthesis or nucleic acids synthesis needs. We now expand our capacity to provide our customers with high-quality life science products and services to advance their scientific research programs.” said Nina Cooper, Ph.D., the chief scientist at Amerigo Scientific.

“And we’re pleased to release this new product and to continue our efforts to help deliver more that are needed by our customers. In addition, as these products and services are vital for research development, we’re always value the feedback from our customers.” added by Nina.

Amerigo Scientific is a distribution company that focuses on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities. Although it is a new company, Amerigo Scientific’s founder has had more than 20 years of rich experience in the biomedical and biochemical fields, and has established close contacts with key personnel in top international pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic research institutes, and government research agencies. It has a professional team, as most of its employees own a graduate (Ph.D. or master) degree in life science, so they can understand customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service with high standard.