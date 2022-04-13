The Pulse Townhouses Dubai South

Apartments and Townhouses for sale in The Pulse

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Pulse by Dubai South offers homes with happiness that comes in 236 townhouses each with its boasting garden or terrace and separate entrances and 152 apartments that comes in one, two and three bedrooms with intense urban dynamic space.

The residential community is a model city for urban living and master planned for happy families with 6-lane boulevard and has an integrated lifestyle concept that brings together retail, hospitality and leisure.

The property types in The Pulse are:

2 bedroom townhouse for sale 1,679 Sqft – 2,174 Sqft

4 bedroom townhouse for sale 3,341 Sqft – 4,196 Sqft

1 bedroom townhouse for sale 674 Sqft – 882 Sqft

3 bedroom townhouse for sale 2,753 Sqft – 2,806 Sqft

2 bedroom apartments for sale 1,166 Sqft – 1,385 Sqft

3 bedroom apartments for sale 1,488 Sqft – 1,613 Sqft

Feel free to contact on of our top property consultants +971 524786836