CD BioSciences Releases Insulin Signaling Pathway for Researchers

Metabolism describes the life-sustaining chemical reactions in an organism. It can be divided into two categories: catabolism, the breakdown of molecules, and anabolism, the synthesis of molecules. Metabolism is closely related to the availability of nutrients such as proteins, lipids and carbohydrates.

Metabolic pathways are a series of metabolic chemical reactions catalyzed by a series of enzymes. However, metabolic signaling pathways refer to cellular signaling that respond to metabolic states and regulate cellular events to maintain cellular and organismal homeostasis. Dysregulation of these pathways is associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic diseases such as cancer and aging.

Signaling pathways refer to the functional interdependence between different classes of molecules that together determine cellular responses and ultimately influence cell growth and survival based on extracellular signals. The study of signal transduction mechanism has always been the core of modern life science research.

The insulin signaling pathway is a signal transduction that regulates glucose homeostasis by controlling glucose and lipid metabolism. When insulin is released by pancreatic beta cells in response to elevated levels of nutrients, it binds to insulin receptors, activating signal transduction and leading to cellular processes that promote glucose, fatty acid, and amino acids. Insulin resistance, or the inability of cells to respond properly to insulin, is the underlying cause of type 2 diabetes, and it is also closely linked to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s disease and Huntington’s disease.

