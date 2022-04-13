Paladin Pandas Announces $BAMB Launch After Raising USD 4 Million in Funding

Singapore, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — OHDAT-affiliated NFT Game Project Paladin Pandas launched their ERC-20 Token $BAMB on the Ethereum chain on April 6th 2022. This established Paladin Pandas as one of the first NFT projects that has completed both the launch of their play-to-earn game and their token.

A hand-drawn 10K NFT collection launched on Opensea on September 28th 2021, Paladin Pandas sold out in 32 minutes. It was ranked No. 6 on the daily volume leaderboard, No.13 on the weekly volume leaderboard and featured on the OpenSea homepage.

NFT whale owners including influencer and top collector @Zeneca_33, COLE, co-founder of Pudgy Penguins, and NFT influencers Josh Ong and NFT Girl, as well as crypto artist JN Silva, have all added Paladin Pandas to their collection.

This led to recognition from established VCs and other institutions and angel investors and OHDAT raised funding totalling US$4M from Future Capital, Hashkey Capital, Innoangel, Y2Z Capital, Vincent Niu, the founder of Sky9 Capital and Mandy Wang, the founder of Odaily. The funds raised were to go towards launching new projects and implementing the Open World social simulation game and MMORPG game, highlighted on their Roadmap 2.0.

On January 25th, Paladin Pandas launched ‘PvE game Space Expedition’, where players send their Pandas to planets on an expedition (with 15 stages each) while strategically putting the Pandas into teams of 3 to retrieve the lost $BAMB (Bamboonium) through battles and mini-games. Since categories like element, class, weapon all matter in the gameplay, players need to select the right pandas to buy and be sent to battle, as it involves strategy gaming.

All $BAMB earned from the PvE game is locked in the players’ $BAMB balance, to be unlocked and claimable at a weekly rate of 15%. The lockup can be lifted if players manage to get on the PvP daily/weekly leaderboard.

On March 9th, PvP: ‘Panda v. Panda’ open demo was officially released, a 1V1 3D combat game for true gamers. Players pay $BAMB to enter the arena and loot more $BAMB from other players. With 48 weapons, 7 basic moves and 21 stages, the gameplay is not limited to a ‘Stake-to-Earn’ mechanism; it is an actual ‘Play-to-Earn’ NFT game with delightful strategy gaming, which is a stab at revolutionizing NFT gaming, which, up to now, can be quite monotonous when the focus is only on the earnings. The PvP open demo initiated the “Clean the rugs’ campaign and airdropped 40K $BAMB tokens to the gamefi project holdlers.

Giving perks to all NFT holders was taken into account when devising the Paladin Pandas ecosystem. Mandatory to use a Paladin Panda to enter the game, so as to extend the user base to more NFT gamers, non-holders can also rent Pandas by paying $BAMB. The rental limit for each Panda is 2x for PvE and 3x for PvP.

Besides being an in-game currency, $BAMB has several utilities. First, $BAMB can be staked along with LP tokens to mine 5% of the overall supply, a total of 25M $BAMB. Second, $BAMB can be swapped to Power Raffle tickets, which is a WEB3 raffle machine to win blue chip NFT projects with minimum entry fees. Third, $BAMB holders are able to access exclusive online store merchandise, in-game marketplace boosts, and also the whitelist marketplace to consume their tokens.

To celebrate the $BAMB launch, the OHDAT team will incentivize Panda owners with 2 airdrops. First, 60 Rent Tickets will be dropped to 30K new addresses for mining the game, for their first run. Second, 1.5% of the overall supply, totaling 7.5M $BAMB will be airdropped to all Panda holders. Prioritizing fun gaming features, Paladin Pandas aims for $BAMB to be a “blue chip token” in the NFT market over the long term.

