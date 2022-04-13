Lung Management Products Market is Estimated to Flourish at by 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The esophageal obturator airway kit is generally used in the management of cardiopulmonary arrest that obstructs the esophagus while simultaneously ventilating the lungs. Over the past two decades, the esophageal obturator airway kit is safely used in around 4 million patients and is considered to be an effective device during gastrointestinal inflation and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Previous researches have indicated that insertion of esophageal obturator airway kit was more rapid, accurate, and even requires less training of the paramedical personnel.

Growing prevalence of stress and lifestyle-related diseases has been a major cause of heart attack which in turn increases the demand for immediate and effective treatment. This is foreseen to be one of the important factors responsible for the development of esophageal obturator airway kit market.

With increasing government investments in healthcare industry and rising demand for novel medical devices, the esophageal obturator airway kit market is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Implementation of advanced technologies is a major trend prevailing in the development of medical devices which is likely to create lucrative opportunities for manufactures in esophageal obturator airway kit market. However, unawareness about such devices in various regions may confine the progress of esophageal obturator airway kit market.

The esophageal obturator airway kit has been considered a beneficial ventilatory technique for use in non-surgical airway ventilation in emergency situations. The esophageal obturator airway kit includes mask, syringe and airway tube with a check valve.

Esophageal Obturator Airway Kit Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global esophageal obturator airway kit market has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on Product type, the global Esophageal Obturator Airway Kit market is segmented as:

Masks

Tubes

Air Syringe

Universal Snap-lock Fitting

Inflation Indicator

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global Esophageal Obturator Airway Kit market is segmented as:

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

Others

As ideal endoscopic facilities are frequently inaccessible at the site of ventilation emergency, the use of the esophageal obturator airway kits by trained personnel as an alternative or preceding technique is preferred.

Most emergency service agencies have replaced his device by more-advanced airway devices. The major application of esophageal obturator airway kit includes cardiac arrest, respiratory-related conditions. Esophageal obturator airway kit was restricted for use in cardiac applications and was used to guide the placement of pacing lead tip in the heart.

Esophageal obturator airway kit are now replacing traditional technology of X-ray fluoroscopy, as it does not clearly visualize soft tissue and also have risks of exposure to ionizing radiations.

The first echogenic catheter was launched in 2008 by MedSystems, which was acquired by St. Jude Medical later in the same year. The global market for esophageal obturator airway kit has seen many changes in technology since then.

Esophageal Obturator Airway Kit Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the major players in the global esophageal obturator airway kit market are Innovaems, Common Cents EMS, Tri-anim Health Services, Brunswick Biomedical Technologies and others. Technological advancement in already marketed products is the major trend emerging in the global esophageal obturator airway kit market.

Regional Analysis-

Geographically, the global esophageal obturator airway kit market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to be the leader in global esophageal obturator airway kit market owing to the concentration of key market players in the region. In addition, increasing adaptation of esophageal obturator airway kit in pre-hospital resuscitation procedure is expected to result in higher demand for Esophageal Obturator Airway Kit products market globally over the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to take second largest share in the global esophageal obturator airway kit market throughout the forecast period.

