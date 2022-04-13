The Suspension Arm Market to go the electrified ways

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Suspension Arm Market: Overview

The suspension system functions to reduce and prevent the road shocks and thereby deliver smooth drive experience. Suspension arm also called as wishbone suspension or track control arm are attached to the chassis of the vehicle and the wheels via the ball joint. The suspension arm is important in steering and change of direction while driving as they absorb the forces of road acting on the wheels. The suspension arm, when damaged, can lead to premature wear of the tire, brake pad, and shock absorbers. The damage of all these components can lead to loss of control and reduced traction. The suspension arm is manufactured by tough material such as cast iron, pressed steel or aluminum of high quality. These material used for manufacture of suspension arm is often surface treated, a most common use of cataphoresis electrostatic coating to make them rust resistant. The global suspension arm market is expected to expand at a significantly high rate during the forecast period with robust growth centered mostly in Asia Pacific region.

Global Suspension Arm Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global suspension arm market is driven by the growth of the auto component industries globally. The strict regulations for the fuel economy propel the automaker to upgrade the automotive features which aid in the increase of suspension arm sales. Further, the factors such as anti-corrosive, quick and easy to fit, highly reliable features drive the global suspension arm market. The trend prevailing in the auto component industries is the increasing OEM tie-ups with the component manufacturers globally.

Global Suspension Arm Market: Segmentation

On the basis of vehicle type, suspension arm market can be segmented as follows:-

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles

Passenger Cars

On the basis of suspension system type, the suspension arm market can be segmented as follows:-

Dependent suspension

Independent suspension Double wishbone Mac pherson strut Trailing arm and semi-trailing arm suspension



On the basis of material type, suspension arm market can be segmented as follows:-

Steel

Aluminium

Iron

Alloy

On the basis of distribution channel, suspension arm market can be segmented as follows:-

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Global Suspension Arm Market: Region wise Outlook

The global suspension arm market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The suspension arm market in APEJ region is quite robust owing to the high market potential for growth of auto component industries. Moreover, the availability of labors, low-cost manufacturing in Asian countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Taiwan drives the suspension arm market in the region. Regarding the export rate, Western European countries dominate the auto components parts exporting worldwide. The suspension arm market in Japan and North America are expected to expand at moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Suspension Arm Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global suspension arm market includes:

MAS Industries

Amtek Industries

Delphi Automotive PLC

Lemdor Control Arm Co., Ltd

TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

HIGH LINK AUTOPARTS CO., LTD.

TAHIKO Co., Ltd.

ROLEC Gehäuse-Systeme GmbH

Somic ZF Components Pvt. Ltd.

SANKEI Industry Co.,Ltd.

THK RHYTHM CO., LTD.

Federal-Mogul Motorparts Corporation

