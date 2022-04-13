Shared Mobility to define the growth parameters of the Vehicle Surveillance Market

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Vehicle Surveillance Market: Introduction

Vehicle surveillance is a system, designed for security measures of the vehicles and passengers. Vehicle surveillance is a prime aspect nowadays of protecting drivers and public safety. The vehicle surveillance is basically available in three types namely in vehicle surveillance, out vehicle surveillance, and under vehicle surveillance. These vehicle surveillance systems functions to record the events happened in the past, thereby offer security measures. The global vehicle surveillance market is mostly driven by the increasing demand at security areas, parking areas, vehicle tracking and toll collection centers.

Vehicle Surveillance Market: Dynamics

The vehicle surveillance provides effective measures for safety concerns while driving. The corporate companies’ offers cab services to its staff and requires proper surveillance system for security concerns of the employees. Factor such as an increase in the need for maintaining end to end vehicle management for these companies drives the global vehicle surveillance market.

The high demand for real-time surveillance coupled with GPS tracking features drives the global vehicle surveillance market. The growing demand of transportation authority’s considering real-time surveillance systems to reduce the thefts and gets updates on situational problems on violence boosts the global vehicle surveillance market.

Regional governments which are taking serious concerns on vehicle securities aids in driving the adoption of vehicle surveillance systems. However, technical issues of vehicle surveillance systems such as difficulty to detect in congestion traffic places with limitation in coverage area put forth challenges for the growth of global vehicle surveillance market.

Vehicle Surveillance Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type In-Vehicle Surveillance PC (Passenger Cars) LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles) HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

Out Vehicle Surveillance

Under Vehicle Surveillance Portable Fixed

On the basis of end use Public Sector

Private Sector

Vehicle Surveillance Market: Regional Outlook

The global vehicle surveillance market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The vehicle surveillance market in North America region is robust in terms of usage since the region is equipped with the high end technology coupled with existence of strict regulations and penalty for crimes. The vehicle surveillance market in APEJ and MEA is expected to expand at healthy CAGR owing to the increasing crime rates and growing penetration of surveillance technology adoption.

Vehicle Surveillance Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global vehicle surveillance market includes:

Iveda Solutions, Inc.

International Road Dynamics Inc.

Pedvak Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

SecureOne International BV.

MATRIX Security & Surveillance Ltd.

Visor Systems Ltd

Eyetek Surveillance.

Seon

STONKAM CO., LTD

Howen Technologies Co. Ltd

