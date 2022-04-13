Effective Human-Machine Interfaces to accelerate the Airborne Telemetry Market

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Airborne Telemetry Market: Introduction

The airborne telemetry systems gather and process the critical information on onboard spacecraft, UAVs, projectiles, and aircraft. These solutions are built to function under the most severe conditions of defense and aerospace applications. Due to the influx of smart weapons and systems into the modern warfare, the requirement for efficient transmission of data is increasing and subsequently contributing to the growth of airborne telemetry market. Based on technology, the wireless telemetry is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increase in the number of aircraft deliveries which has led to the growth in demand for airborne telemetry. These are mainly used for navigation and communication and the real-time positioning of the aircraft.

Global Airborne Telemetry Market: Drivers and Restrains

Factors such as growing use of software defined radio technology, an emergence of modern electronic warfare and network-centric warfare systems, and the increasing use of wireless and cloud computing technologies are expected to surge the growth of airborne telemetry market during the forecast period.

Further, the market is driven by huge R&D investments in technological advancements for defense operations which is expected to be one of the key factors to drive the market during the forecast period. Growth in network-centric military communication and increased use of cloud computing in telemetry are a few other factors expected to enhance the market for airborne telemetry. Moreover, increasing mergers and acquisition have allowed the companies to expand, and this has created various opportunities in the market.

Global Airborne Telemetry Market: Market Segmentation

The global airborne telemetry market is segmented into five sections namely, by technology, by component, by platform, by the sensor, by geography.

On the basis of technology, the global airborne telemetry market is segmented into:

Wireless Telemetry

Wired Telemetry

Global Airborne Telemetry Market: Segmentation Overview

Fixed Wing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Rotary Wing

Parachute

On the basis of the platform, the global airborne telemetry market is segmented into:

Weather Prediction

Torque

Load cell

GPS

On the basis of the sensor, the global airborne telemetry market is segmented into:

Antenna

Transmitter

Receiver

On the basis of the component, the global airborne telemetry market is segmented into:

The wireless telemetry is expected to dominate the airborne telemetry market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the rise in aircraft deliveries. Further, the data provided by the aircraft to air traffic control towers is in real-time, with the continuous flow of information such as location, destination, speed, and other information.

Load cells are anticipated to account for the highest growth rate in global airborne telemetry market during the forecast period.

Based on the platform, parachute segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increased usage of parachutes for tourism and weather monitoring.

Global Airborne Telemetry Market: Regional Outlook

North America is estimated to be the largest region in airborne telemetry market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period Emerging economies such as China, and India are estimated to drive the APEJ market during the forecast period, due to the factors such as increasing disposable income of the population. Moreover, India and China are building modern and advanced aircraft carriers, and the countries such as Vietnam and Philippines are procuring modern communication systems for homeland security, further enhancing the demand for airborne telemetry systems in APEJ.

Global Airborne Telemetry Market: Key Players

The Airborne Telemetry Market is fragment ed and competitive, with a large number of players operating at the regional and local level. Some of the major key players in the market includes,BAE Systems PLC Honeywell International Inc. L-3 Communication Holdings, Inc. Rockwell Collins, Inc. Cobham PLC. Leonardo S.p.A.

