The Automotive Robotics Market to witness 3D printing-oriented renaissance

The Biomimetics Market is slated to grow on a stupendous note in the future. In the ongoing situation, virtual monitoring tools coupled with telehealth consultations could help in getting patients treatments at home instead of hospitals. There are pre-programmed mobile devices, pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, and various other devices that help the healthcare personnel in keeping up with basic information. This trend is bound to keep the healthcare vertical continuously on its toes in the years to come as well.

Biomimetics refers to – biologically inspired technologies i.e. human made substances, processes, devices and the systems that imitate nature. Biomimetic can be defined as “A strategic tool designed for creating an advanced and practical technology or materials of which clues can be obtained from actual biological structures and functions” a few of the successful examples of biomimetics are use of fins for swimming, robotic toys, development of prosthetics that mimic real limbs, dental implants, microchips enhancing sensory system that are interfaced with the brain to assist in movement, hearing, and visualizing.

Biomimetic is of special interest to researchers in robotics, nanotechnology, medical industry, artificial intelligence (AI), and the military. More recently, biomimetics is suggested in many areas such as navigational systems, signal amplifiers and data converters.

Biomimetics, also known by other names, including bionics, biognosis, bio-inspiration, and biomimicry, consequently, current research focuses on the design of polymer actuators that mimic the functionality of muscle, based on alternative working principles. In recent years, material scientists have developed polymer materials that can be used to develop artificial muscles.

To assist robotic and prosthetic design, such artificial muscles should be multi-functional, robust, modular, and have the capacity to repair themselves in response to damage. Examples of biologically synthesized complex substances are Diatoms, Abalone (origin of mother-of-pearl), Rat enamel, Sponge spicules and Birds’ bones structure.

Notable innovations that are inspired from nature and are really successful includes Velcro, Gecko tape, Lotus effect ,self-cleaning surfaces, Drag reduction by shark skin, Platelet Technology for pipe repair, Smart-fabric, ElekTek.

Biomimetics refers to Creating materials that possess some of the characteristics such as: Respond dynamically to forces applied to them (design-for-function), are able to build themselves in a hierarchical and optimised way (self-assembly), are able to perform more functions when required (multi-functionality): e.g., mechanical and sensorial and ideally, respond in an active way by sealing cracks before they become catastrophic (self-healing).

Biomimetics market is witnessing an admirable growth. Nanoengineered surfaces assure to improve numerous industrial processes and a variety of consumer products. For instance, commercially existent self-cleaning glass products—which depend on superhydrophilic/photocatalytic coatings are already generating significant revenues.

Insertion of protein into polymer membrane is being implemented for water treatment, desalination, kidney dialysis, food and beverage processing, dosing and delivery of pharmaceutical. Within the next five years other anticipated commercial market developments range from biomedical, automotive, aviation, building and architectural materials, electronics, energy, optics and textiles.

In terms of geography, North America followed by Europe account for the largest market share of biomimetics market. Moreover, stringent environmental policies focus on protecting the environment, has fueled the development of biomimetics in countries such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Canada. However, other regions such as Middle East, Latin America and South East Asia are expected to be the prospective markets in the near future.

Market Segmentation

Biomimetics in design Biomimetic material

Biomimetic prosthetics / bionics(dental implants)

Biomimetic robotics Biomimetics in processes Climate and energy biomimetics

Biomimetic construction

Biomimetic sensors

Bionic kinematics and dynamics Biomimetics in information processes Application of neurology

Application of the evolutionary theory

Biomimetically optimised processes

Biomimetically optimised organizations

Regional Outlook

