Use of Smartphones for tracking transport to be witnessed by the Freewheel Clutch Market

Wheel clutches are one way rotation couplings which help in transmitting torque in one direction and allow idling/freewheel in the opposite direction. These freewheel clutches are designed to maximize torque capacity. Freewheel clutches acts as automatic clutch which makes possible to change gears in manual gearbox. This produces slightly better fuel economy on carbureted engines. The freewheel transmission make the heavy vehicles such as trucks and automobiles dangerous when travelling in mountain ranges. These devices have wide range of application in agriculture, vehicle transmission, as engine starter, in bicycle, helicopters, and many others. In agriculture equipment this clutch is used in conjunction with a tractor without a live power take-off (PTO). The freewheel clutch transmits the engine power to the gear box without disturbing the when engine is on run mode. The freewheel clutches are built in, centrifugally lift, combined bearing, self-contained freewheel or they have custom specific. The majority of transmission systems are manual, however, the trend is changing, with semi-automatic and fully automatic transmission overtaking manual transmission on account of the convenience they offer. As a result, OEMs are now shifting towards adopting automatic transmission in their vehicles. In automatic transmission systems, the manual clutch is replaced by a torque convertor. This is hindering the growth of the automotive clutch market.

Global Freewheel Clutch Market– Drivers and Restraints

The Global Freewheel Clutch Market is customer inclination towards more convenient modes of transmission has mainly driven the market. Also growing demand for passenger cars in emerging economies has also driven the Global freewheel market across the globe. Replacement of manual clutch by freewheel clutch in automatic transmission systems has greatly restrained the market. The major challenge that the global freewheel clutch market could be low fuel efficiency of vehicles equipped with automatic transmission systems can be a major restrain. Cost factors could restrain the market in comparison to other clutches.

Global Freewheel Clutch Market– Segmentation

The Global Freewheel Clutch Market is segmented based on type, based on by Application.

Global Freewheel Clutch Market by product type:

Sprag clutches

Sprag cages

Trapped roller clutches

Global Freewheel Clutch Market by transmission type:

Manual Transmission

Automatic Transmission

Automated Manual Transmission

Continuously Variable Transmission

Global Freewheel Clutch Market by Application:

Agricultural equipment

Engine starters

Vehicle transmissions

Bicycles

Global Freewheel Clutch Market– Region Wise Outlook

The Global Freewheel Clutch Market is divided into seven regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to lead the Global freewheel market because of the number of growing companies in automobiles are increasing in this region. Europe is also showing a decent and steady market growth for this market because of growing automobile industry in this region which is followed by Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa have a lowest market share because of less demand for automobiles.

Global Freewheel Clutch Market– Key Players

ZF Friedrichshafen

Valeo

Schaeffler

NSK Ltd

C.C. Co. Ltd

Exedy Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Clutch Auto Limited

Borgwarner Inc

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Torotrak, Fiat

Magneti Marelli

Stieber Clutch

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

