The Belt Cutter Machine Market To Grow On A Stellar Note Amidst Technological Advancements From 2018-2026

Belt Cutter Machine Market: Introduction

With rapid industrial growth, the demand for belt cutter machines is increasing day by day. Belt cutter machines are very popular and come in varying lengths and widths to suit the requirements of customers. Belt cutter machines are used in many industries, such as food & beverage, home textiles, automotive, printing and packaging, textiles and garments, rubbers and plastics and abrasives, to name a few. Belt cutter machines can work on all non – metallic materials such as rubber, textile and leather. Moreover, recent digital advancements, especially in embedded systems, have facilitated the construction of low-cost machines for real time opportunities. Rapidly growing business segments, such as automotive, are driving the growth prospects for sheet metalworking.

Belt Cutter Machine Market: Dynamics

Growing use of custom design leather in most end-use sectors, such as automotive, home textiles, industrial equipment, etc., will spur the demand in the belt cutter machine market. Also, the processing speed for bulk goods has become increasingly important and the dimension of conveyor belts are getting elaborated. Therefore, manufacturers are innovating their product technology to meet the customer requirements, which will increase the demand for belt cutter machines.

Belt Cutter Machine Market: Segmentation

basis of belt sleeve length
  • Upto 750mm
  • 750mm to 1000mm
  • >1000mm
basis of type
  • Stationary belt cutter machine
  • Portable belt cutter machine
basis of power
  • Less than 300 Volt Belt Cutter Machine
  • 300 Volt to 600 Volt Belt Cutter Machine
  • More than 600 Volt Belt Cutter Machine
basis of type of belt
  • V Belt
  • Fan Belt
  • Leather Belt
  • Others
basis of end use sector
  • Automotive Belt Cutter Machine
  • Food & Beverage Belt Cutter Machine
  • Rubber and Plastic
  • Home Textiles
  • Textile and Garments
  • Others Belt Cutter Machine

Belt Cutter Machine Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, Western Europe and Eastern Europe are projected to be main revenue generating regions in the global belt cutter machine market. Growing industrialization are expected to upsurge the demand in the belt cutter machine market in Europe during the forecast period. North America is projected to grow at a comparatively fast rate in the coming future.

In Asia Pacific, India, China and Malaysia are projected to grow at notable rates during the forecast period. Most of the leather manufacturers are setting up their plants in this region, which, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for leather in APAC. This is an important factor that will drive the growth of belt cutter machine market in this region.

The upcoming steel belt cutter is an innovative cutting and joining system that produces better quality steel belts and material used for outer passenger tires. Moreover, steel belts produced using these steel belt cutters are precisely pre-positioned by the place & pick mechanism on a moving conveyor belt. The camera system controls the positioning of the splice and ensures that the trailing end is accurately positioned against the leading end of the following steel belt.

Belt Cutter Machine Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants/vendors identified across the value chain of the global Belt Cutter Machine market are:

  • Kronen GmbH
  • SteigenTech
  • Flexco
  • PIX Transmissions Ltd.
  • Beyer GmbH
  • Metzner
  • Sieck international
  • Ajay Fabricators
  • L. Industries
  • Elemechtron Engineering

