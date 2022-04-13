The Subsequent Decade To See The Boiler Feed Pump Market Throw Innovation-Based Surprises From 2018-2026

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Boiler Feed Pump Market: Introduction

Boiler feed pumps are a category of feed pumps used for supplying feed to industrial process boiler (i.e. water, oil, chemicals and other fluids) as well as in marine, nuclear reactor and steam generator in power generation. Boiler feed pumps are available in various types in the market. Depending on the capacity, the boiler feed pumps available in the market are high capacity boiler feed pumps and low capacity boiler feed pumps. The high capacity boiler feed pumps have capacities above 100 m3/hr and are used in marine and industrial applications. The low capacity boiler feed pumps have capacities below100 m3/hr and are used in the desalination, boiler feed, closed loop HVAC circulation, swimming pool recirculation and many other applications.

Boiler Feed Pump Market: Dynamics

The growth of the pharmaceutical industry owing to the growing health awareness among people is expected to drive the sales of boiler feed pumps in coming years. Growth of chemical industry in the developing regions owing to the low labor cost and availability of raw material in economic price is expected to create a platform for the sales of boiler feed pumps.

The midstream applications in crude oil production is expected to drive the growth of oil & gas industry which in turn is expected to aid in the growth of boiler feed pumps market.

The renewable power generation has reported a steady growth in recent years. The Y-o-Y growth of the renewable power generation was reported to be 8.3%. The growth in the power generation is thus expected to drive the sales of boiler feed pump in coming years. The growth in the aquaculture production is expected to boost the sales of boiler feed pumps in applications such as water recirculation in near future.

High maintenance and cost of boiler feed pumps is expected to retard the sales of boiler feed pumps in coming years

Boiler Feed Pump Market: Segmentation

by capacity High (>100 m3/hr)

Low (<100 m3/hr) by type Channel Pump Close Coupled Side Long Coupled Side Self Priming Side

Centrifugal Pump Close Coupled Long Coupled Vertical Multistage Horizontal Multistage

by application Power Plants

Water Supply to Buildings

Marine Vessel

Water Supply to Boiler

Others by end use industry Chemical

Oil& Gas

Pharmaceutical

Others

Boiler Feed Pump Market: Regional Outlook

North America region has reported a steady growth in the chemical, pharmaceutical and oil & gas industry in recent years. The growth of these industries in North America is expected to boost the sales of boiler feed pumps in the region.

The chemicals and pharmaceutical industries in the Europe region have reported a decent growth in recent years. The Eastern Europe region has a well-established oil & gas industry. The growth of these industries in the Europe region is expected to drive the boiler feed pumps market in near future.

Middle East and Africa region is emerging as new hub for the chemical industries. The growth of well-established oil & gas industry and the chemical industries in Middle East and Africa region is expected to create a platform for the growth of boiler feed pumps in coming years. Latin America region has witnessed a moderate growth in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry owing to the large imports from North America.

The oil & gas industry in the region is expected to have a high growth in coming years. The growth of these industries in Latin America is expected to drive the demand of boiler feed pumps in coming years. APAC region is expected to be a high potential region for the growth of boiler feed pumps.

The region holds around 60% of the total demand for the chemicals around the globe. The growth of chemical and pharmaceutical industries in the region, especially in China is expected to drive the demand for the boiler feed pumps in coming years.

Boiler Feed Pump Market: Key Players

The participants involved in the boiler feed pump market are listed below:

KSB SE & Co KGaA

Sintech Precision Products Ltd.

Castle Pumps

Rotech Pumps & Systems Inc.

Flodyne Pumps India

Grundfos Pumps India Pvt Ltd.

JEE Pumps

Mackwell Pumps & Controls

Albany Pump Company Ltd

R.I Pumps Pvt Ltd

Traser Ltd

